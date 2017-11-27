‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Betrayed By Billy-Phyllis Marriage – Abbott Brother Feud Reignites

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) got hitched in New Orleans, and all the clues are laid out on Monday’s Y&R. For now, the happily married duo will keep things secret, but it won’t be too long before Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) finds out and goes on an emotional rampage. Billy and Phyllis’ drunken Big Easy elopement will drive a wedge between the Abbott brothers just as the feud was finally put to rest. Can they recover?

Jack struggling with Dina’s diagnosis

The latest Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Jack is so intent on supporting his mom, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), while she descends into Alzheimer’s disease and gradual madness that he dumps Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) this week. Jack had been hoping for another shot with Nikki for years, but his mother is more important to him. Nikki will be stunned when Jack dumps her on Monday’s Y&R. Jack also announced he’s taking a break from Jabot to be with Dina.

It’s clear from these actions that Jack is fully committed to Dina and doesn’t want any business or personal issues to distract him from caretaking for his mother. That’s why Billy wants to keep the secret of him eloping with Phyllis. Since Phyllis still cares about her ex, she doesn’t want Jack hurt either, so she is also okay with keeping their hasty marriage hidden, but there are others involved. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were also on hand. That’s lots of people.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek Of Y&R Next Week, Nov. 27-Dec. 1. Jack evaluates his relationship with Nikki. https://t.co/ZiWVUVjQtf #YR pic.twitter.com/jIaj3vOYXa — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 25, 2017

Social media outs double wedding?

It’s obvious from watching Monday’s The Young and the Restless that Billy and Phyllis are now married. You can catch the day-ahead recap from SheKnows Soaps here. The dialog also hints that Nick and Chelsea tied the knot, but that remains to be seen. While making out with Phyllis, Billy referred to himself as an “ex-bachelor.” The only way to be an ex-bachelor is to be married, so Billy’s hint seals the deal. However, the secret union won’t remain secret for too long. The foursome was in a public spot for the wedding.

Young and the Restless spoilers for this week have Chelsea and Nick discussing that their trip was all first-class, paid for by Billy’s seemingly bottomless wallet. They were out and about in New Orleans, and that means someone may have snapped pics of the foursome at the chapel. Y&R rumors hint that it won’t be too long before the news spills on social media, and that means Jack will discover that while he was dealing with his mom’s tragic diagnosis, Billy was marrying Jack’s ex, with whom he cheated.

“This is going to be a weekend we’re never going to forget.” – Billy #YR pic.twitter.com/xNBt7KoOAU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 22, 2017

Jack’s patience runs out

Young and the Restless spoilers from recent episodes reveal that Jack decided to tolerate Billy and Phyllis’ romance. Almost losing Billy in the Underground fire, plus the trouble with Dina, reminded Jack that family should come first. Jack and Billy hugged and made up, and things have been better with the brothers than it has been in a long time, but marrying Phyllis is a huge betrayal. Jack assumed all along that Billy and Phyllis’ affair would fizzle out eventually and the duo would split. But now this?

Other recent Y&R spoilers indicate that Jack will be hit hard when Dina tells him she wants Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) back in her life. Graham’s return is imminent, as the actor shared photos recently of him backstage in the costume racks ready for his next Y&R go-round. Jack wants his mother to want him, but she and Graham have a pact that he will see her through her Alzheimer’s, and Dina wants the silver fox to care for her. That hurts Jack, and then he discovers the Philly marriage and is crushed.

Today on #YR, Jack rattles Phyllis with a prediction about Billy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/I8Cb4krzjd pic.twitter.com/0bBHO558V8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 25, 2017

Will Billy and Phyllis last?

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central say the Abbotts have a rough road ahead and will face a “series of challenges” this fall. In addition to Dina’s diagnosis and splitting with Nikki, Jack must face facts about his brother. Billy might hide the elopement from Jack, but the fact that he married the woman he stole from his brother shows Jack that Billy will never put family first. Everything will change for the brothers when the news breaks that Billy and Phyllis got married in New Orleans.

The question is, how nasty will the Abbott brothers feud get this time? Jack is emotionally fragile right now. He’s got deeply rooted mommy issues, and Dina’s health fading pushes all of that to the surface. Jack can’t handle another betrayal, but that’s what happens and at the worst possible time. Can Billy and Phyllis make this right, or will Jack be done with both of them? Check back often for more Young and the Restless spoilers.

We’re breaking out the Naughty and the Nice next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/3nbzXH6iwx — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Cliff Lipson/CBS]