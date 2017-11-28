Many fans are now excited about the up and coming new album of Eminem. Details about the “Stan” rapper’s new set of songs have been kept under wraps for years. Recently, the 45-year-old American rapper shared some interesting information about his much-awaited Revival album.

Speaking to Sirius XM’s Shade45, as cited by Complex, Eminem confirmed that Dr. Dre and Rick Rubin are involved in his upcoming new album. The Missouri-born rapper said Dr. Dre had mixed a few tracks while Rick Rubin had produced songs on Revival. He even praised Skylar Grey, who helped him write his latest single called “Walk on Water” that also features Grammy winner Beyonce.

Asked about his thoughts on today’s hip-hop, Eminem said he appreciates the very fact that the genre has grown after going through a lot of transformations. “The sound and the way people are playing with flows and s**t like that, I can certainly appreciate it,” the former husband of Kimberly Anne Scott said.

“Watching how some of us were able to watch hip-hop in its infancy stages, and watch it grow—all the transformations that it’s gone through to come to this day and age…”

NY Daily News shares Eminem admitted he was disappointed that President Donald Trump did not pay attention to him after the 2017 BET Awards. For starters, the “Lose Yourself” singer criticized the most powerful man in the United States in a pre-recorded clip in October during the event. The shade also caused a number of celebrity feuds on social media.

“We better give Obama props ’cause what we got in office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust and while the drama pops and he waits for s**t to quiet down, he’ll just cast his plane up and fly around ’til the bombing stops.”

Meanwhile, XXLMag previously reported that a track list of Eminem’s much-anticipated new album was leaked last year. It boasted a star-studded lineup of artists who are allegedly included in the imminent album, which includes The Weeknd, Mastein Bennett, Kid Cudi, Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, Mr. Porter, DJ Premier, Just Blaze, The Alchemist, and Adele.

The controversial document also indicated that there would be a total of 21 songs on the album with a release date of Jan. 25, 2017, which did not happen. However, there are claims saying that the ninth studio album of Eminem is likely to hit music stores on December 15.

While these speculations could be true, it is important to note that nothing is confirmed yet up to this writing. Therefore, avid followers of “The Real Slim Shady” rapper should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned to the Inquisitr for the latest news and updates about Eminem and his forthcoming album!

