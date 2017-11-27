‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor-Nikki Holiday Season Reconciliation – ‘Niktor’ Reunion In The Works?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) falling out with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) during the Thanksgiving week indicates that a reconciliation between Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) is in the works. Jack threw Nikki out of his house after she annoyed him by launching an attack against Dina (Marla Adams).

Nikki complained that Dina did not apologize after she stabbed her in the arm. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tried to make an excuse for Dina, saying she wasn’t herself at the time, but Nikki continued ranting against Dina. She called her names and attacked her character. Jack was upset. He warned Nikki not to talk about his mother that way, but Nikki ignored the warning and continued ranting against Dina. Jack eventually lost his patience and threw her out of his house.

Jack decided he’s had enough of Nikki. He might have acknowledged to himself for the first time that Dina was right when she said he shouldn’t have hooked up with Nikki after she fell out with Victor.

Nikki and Victor fell out after Nick (Joshua Morrow) discovered that Victor was involved in Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) return to Genoa City to frame Adam Newman (Justin Hartley). The entire family was shocked to learn the truth because it meant that Victor was directly responsible for Adam’s death in the cabin explosion set off by Chloe. Victor later allowed Chloe to escape and start a new life with a new identity in Portland, Oregon.

After Nikki moved out of the Newman ranch, fans of the Y&R super couple remained confident that she would return to Victor. No one doubted that Nikki still loved Victor that their falling out would last only a short time. Nikki has left Victor several times in the past but always returned, “Niktor” fans argued. Some argued that the fact that neither initiated divorce proceedings indicated that they wanted to leave the door open for a future reconciliation.

Yet other fans noted that Victor did not take an interest in any other woman while he remained separated from Nikki. But Victor’s critics argued that the only reason why he did not hook up with another woman was that he was too busy waging war against his own son, Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Young and the Restless buzz teases that Y&R writers are busy plotting a “Niktor” reunion and that it would likely occur during this holiday season, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Today on #YR, Nikki crosses the line with Jack and Victoria cleans house at Newman Enterprises. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zyhYT9IPDv pic.twitter.com/iR1OJurpri — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 22, 2017

Nikki could return while Victor is struggling with a crisis that threatens to sink Newman Enterprises. The crisis erupted after it emerged that Newman Enterprises had links with Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) prostitution ring and that Abby (Melissa Ordway) had invested in Zack’s Design Date app used for sex trafficking operations.

However, fans know Abby was not aware that Zack was running a prostitution ring. She was also not aware that the Design Date app was being used to run a sex ring. But the FBI froze Victor’s assets as a result of the scandal.

The crisis deepened further when allegations surfaced that Victor might have hired Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to murder Zack. Police investigators found that the gun Crystal used to kill Zack belonged to a member of the Newman family, according to SheKnows Soaps.

However, it is certain that Victor will eventually be cleared of Zack’s murder. It is possible that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) stole the gun from Noah (Robert Adamson) and gave it to Crystal to protect herself.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]