Dog The Bounty Hunter Was Ousted From Beth’s Room During Cancer Battle, The Couple Share On Fox & Friends Clip

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife Beth Chapman appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning and at first glance, you could see the Beth Chapman of yesteryear is back. Beth has been on a tough journey after being diagnosed with cancer of the throat and she appeared on Fox & Friends to not only share that journey but to offer up the prognosis the doctors have passed along to her.

According to Fox News, when 49-year-old Beth Chapman was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September she was determined to show “the greatest fight of her life” to the fans who have watched them fight to take down criminals. The couple made a documentary, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which premieres tonight, Monday, November 27 on A&E.

Her throat bothered her while in Colorado, but she passed it off as the result of very dry weather at the time. After seeing a doctor she learned that wasn’t the case. A projected 5-hour surgery to remove the tumor in her throat turned into a 13-hour procedure as the doctors found her “plum-sized” tumor was growing down her throat and there was more entailed to the removal as originally thought.

Her recuperation was a tough one, but Dog the Bounty Hunter was there for her. He explained to the Fox & Friends viewers that “in sickness and in health” along with “until death do us part,” were two vows he took very seriously.

It wasn’t all roses while Beth recuperated from her surgery and Dog shared how Beth had him tossed out of her room a few times. Beth motioned with a wave leaving her thumb out as if she were validating Dog’s words of her putting him out of the room as he told the story. It wasn’t clear if she wanted him out while she talked to doctors because he was so devastated by the diagnosis or if she just wanted to be alone, but it was conveyed with humor.

She shared how the surgery was a success and the doctors passed along a prognosis that was “good.” She also said she “dodged chemo” which was another bit of good news she received at the time.

According to Fox, Beth explained in an earlier interview why she chose surgery over radiation. A lot had to do with the two professionals ready to provide her with these options. She talked to both, but the radiologist gave Beth no sense of compassion or a sense of security what so ever. “He gave me no warm, fuzzy feelings.”

As a bounty hunter, Beth is also a profiler, so she couldn’t help but size the radiologist up as he gave her the option of radiation. It came to the point that getting rid of it through surgery made more sense to her rather than going with radiation and destroying a lot of organs, tissues, and cells that are living in her body.

She put her faith in the surgeon, not the radiologist. Her hunch proved correct. And as you can see for yourself on the Fox & Friends clip, Beth looks wonderful.

In the video above you can see the clip of Dog and Beth on Fox & Friends. The video below is the official trailer for Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. This documentary airs tonight at 9 p.m. on A&E.

[Featured Image by EARL GIBSON III/AP Images]