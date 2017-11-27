Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring: Details On Her Stunning 3-Diamond Ring From Prince Harry [Photos]

Megan Markle showed off her stunning engagement ring from her new fiancé, Prince Harry, at a photocall with the press and photographers in London, mere hours after the couple officially confirmed their engagement on the morning of November 27 following weeks of rumors that a proposal had already happened and an announcement was imminent.

Markle proudly showed off the piece during the couple’s first official photocall in the gardens of Kensington Palace, London, at around 2 p.m. local time. The location is said to be particularly sentimental for the Prince because it was one of Harry’s mom Princess Diana’s favorite places to visit before her tragic death in 1997.

As for the ring itself, the Evening Standard is reporting that Meghan’s engagement jewelry features a trio of white diamonds and was designed especially for her by the prince.

The center is reportedly a diamond from Botswana and is flanked on either side by two other diamonds taken from Princess Diana’s personal collection of jewelry. It’s thought that Harry chose the center diamond from Botswana because that’s where the couple recently enjoyed a vacation together.

Us Weekly claimed last week that Harry recently had a ring commissioned for Meghan that used diamonds from a brooch that belonged to his late mom.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first public appearance since announcing their engagement (and we get a glimpse at the ring)! pic.twitter.com/0W2AlfXVDn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 27, 2017

Close-up images of the stunning piece of jewelry also show that the three stones are set on a yellow gold band, which could potentially be made of welsh gold.

Metro reported following the news Markle and the Prince’s engagement that it’s a tradition for the British royal family to wear jewelry made out of the nuggets gifted to them almost 100 years ago.

And while it looked like the Suits actress was understandably pretty happy with her new rock and her new life with the prince, royal fans across the globe also appeared to be pretty impressed by the ring Harry gave Meghan.

A number of Twitter users gushed over the stunning piece of jewelry as the couple posed hand in hand, tweeting their thoughts about the stunning ring.

“Meghan Markle’s engagement ring looks dreamy,” tweeted one fan tuning in to see the couple looking loved-up during the photocall, while another said after seeing the impressive engagement ring, “I am obsessed.”

Others also fawned over how sentimental the ring is to the couple, who officially confirmed they were a couple a year ago, in November of 2016.

“OMG Harry designed the ring and there is 3 diamonds one main one from a country close to him and the two outer ones that belong to Diana,” another Twitter user wrote alongside a crying emoji after seeing Meghan’s new jewelry.

Harry and Meghan are expected to do a sit-down interview with the press later tonight (November 27), where it’s thought the prince will likely discuss the sentimentality of the stunning engagement ring he designed for his bride.

[Featured Image by Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images]