Gwen Stefani And Her Sons Had The Best Thanksgiving At Blake Shelton’s Ranch [Photos]

Gwen Stefani and her three boys went a little country for Thanksgiving. E! Online reports that Stefani and her sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, spent the holiday at Blake Shelton’s sprawling ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. And based on the photos, everyone had a blast living the country life.

Stefani’s Thanksgiving – A Family Affair

Stefani also brought along her brother, Todd Stefani, and his wife and kids. The family spent the holiday in festive sweaters, participating in off-roading fun with the little ones and they even went on a helicopter ride. Fortunately, the No Doubt alum shared the entire experience with fans on Snapchat.

Stefani shared a short clip of her filling up an ATV and another of her driving down a dirt road on Shelton’s property. Stefani’s son, Kingston, appeared in the first clip donning a camo outfit. Stefani then posted a short video of her flying the country crooner’s helicopter with her son, Apollo. Although Stefani was getting ready to take off in a helicopter, her red lipstick game was still very much on point.

Stefani Moves Up On The Charts

Stefani’s Thanksgiving on Shelton’s ranch wasn’t complete without a shout out to fans. Before the Thanksgiving festivities, Stefani thanked fans for raising her new album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, all the way up to the fifth spot in the charts.

Stefani moved past Maroon 5’s album, Red Pill Blues, to make it in the top five. The bump provided Stefani and Shelton an opportunity to relish knocking off Adam Levine, though Stefani kept it classy.

Shelton And The Boys

Stefani wasn’t the only one who got to spend quality time with her boys. Today reports that the pop star also shared a photo of Shelton fishing with her youngest son. In the photo, Shelton has his arm around Apollo while casting a line into one of his ponds on the ranch. Stefani captioned the pic by writing, “Grateful.”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for just over two years. Their romance started after Blake Shelton parted ways with Miranda Lambert and Gwen Stefani had divorced Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage. There’s no telling what the future holds, but the couple clearly knows how to spend a holiday together.

