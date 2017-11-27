Wrestling News: Braun Strowman Draws High Praise From Kane – ‘One Of The Greatest Big Men Ever’

Braun Strowman will go down in wrestling history as “one of the greatest big men ever,” says his on-and-off rival Kane. The Big Red Machine is looking toward the end of his career, and he recently gave an interview to an Indian newspaper about his thoughts on the future of the brand and, specifically, the rising career of his colleague.

As the Ring Report explains, the wrestling community is gearing up for a tour through India, where the brand is hugely popular, starting with a “Supershow” in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday, December 9. To promote the event, Kane gave an interview to the Times of India, and the subject of Strowman came up.

“Braun Strowman is doing a great job and he is going to have great career in WWE. I think at the end of his career he will be known as one of the greatest big men ever.”

That’s high praise coming from Kane (real name: Glenn Jacobs). He’s been one of the most popular wrestlers for going on two decades and has won countless titles. As the Times of India notes, Strowman was “still in diapers” when Kane was dominating the ring.

That bit about the diapers is, of course, just a figure of speech. Kane made his WWE debut in 1995. Braun Strowman (real name: Adam Joseph Scherr) would have been 12 at the time. But still, the point stands: Kane is a legendary figure in the ring whose career is winding down, while Strowman is at or nearing the peak of his.

The two will work together as a team in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Kane had some things to say about some other wrestling-related topics, too.

One topic of conversation that was bound to come up with an Indian newspaper interview about a wrestling event in India would, of course, be Jinder Mahal (real name: Yuvraj Singh Dhesi). Majal’s career in wrestling hasn’t been as straightforward as Kane’s or Strowman’s. Starting out in the independent circuit, he made it into WWE for a while, only to be used as a secondary character. He took some time off, improved his act and his body, and came back stronger than ever.

Kane is impressed.

“His is a great story. He was in the WWE years ago, then left company. And then really improved both in his wrestling and his body and came back and became a world champion. I think a guy like Jinder Mahal is really what every WWE superstar should strive to become.”

Again, that’s high praise coming from Kane.

In a final bit of wrestling news, Finn Balor is responding to reports that he is “over” in the WWE. According to Pro Wrestling, rumors are swirling that a planned Balor-Brock Lesnar match has been scrapped because Balor is “over.” On Monday, Balor used the word “over” prominently in a tweet.

Clearly, if Balor’s wrestling career is over, it’s news to him.

