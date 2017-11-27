Huge Update On Hulk Hogan Possibly Returning To The WWE Next Year

Hulk Hogan has been exiled from the WWE since July 2015 when a sex tape leaked online showed him using a racial slur. Hogan was completely erased from WWE history at the height of the scandal, but references to him have been increasing lately. His son, Nick, has revealed the latest update on his father’s possible return to the WWE.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Nick was asked about the rumors of Hulk returning to the WWE at the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw next year. The 27-year-old actor noted that he cannot comment on the topic but he revealed that his father still wants to wrestle. He added that wrestling is not a problem because Hogan despises the grueling travel schedule.

Hogan has not officially retired and he has expressed his interest in wrestling one more match. The 64-year-old legend last stepped foot in the ring back in 2013 when he was a part of Impact Wrestling. He teamed up with Sting and Bully Ray (Dudley) in a losing effort against Devon (Dudley), Ken Anderson (former Mr. Kennedy), and D.O.C. (Luke Gallows) in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Ever since that final match, Hogan has had physical interactions with several superstars. The last one happened at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 when he returned as Hollywood Hogan with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, the New World Order. The nWo brawled with members of the D-Generation X during the match between Sting and Triple H.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.), the idea of Hulk Hogan returning was recently discussed by the WWE brass. There is a real interest in bringing back Hogan, but the main hindrance is their sponsors that might not want to be associated with a controversial figure. One of the potential dates for Hogan’s return is at the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw on January 22, 2018.

The WWE has been gathering legends from all eras for the big event. Some of the big names already advertised for the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw include The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and Kevin Nash. If the WWE can add Hogan to the mix, it will be one of the biggest collections of legends in the company’s history.

It should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment, so please take it with a grain of salt. The WWE has been testing the waters for a Hulk Hogan return and his name has been mentioned on WWE Network shows and even on WWE television.

[Featured Image by WWE]