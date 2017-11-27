‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards’ Wife Shares Wedding News And Weight Gain On Instagram, See Photos

Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer got married for a second time over one week ago and days ago on Instagram, Standifer spoke of the exciting news on her Instagram page.

Along with a couple of funny photos of her husband, who has been starring on MTV’s Teen Mom OG for the past several years, Mackenzie Standifer said that she married her best friend.

In the image, Ryan Edwards appeared to be sporting a substantial weight gain, which many believed was likely the result of his sobriety. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Ryan Edwards entered rehab at the end of the sixth season of the show earlier this year after struggling with an alleged addiction to Xanax throughout the season.

On the way to Ryan Edwards’ first wedding, the reality star and dad to nine-year-old Bentley was seen nearly nodding off at the wheel as his now-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, questioned him about his potential use of Xanax. However, despite the shocking moment, Edwards and Standifer moved forward with their quicky wedding in May and tied the knot in front of Edwards’ parents.

During their second ceremony last week, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were joined by their children and both sides of their families.

Ryan Edwards faced hardships throughout the past couple of seasons due to his alleged drug abuse and during Season 6 of Teen Mom OG, his son’s mother, Maci Bookout, expressed her concern for Edwards’ life during a conversation with her co-stars in Puerto Rico.

Maci Bookout also discussed Ryan Edwards’ issues with her husband, Taylor McKinney, admitting that she often fears that Edwards could overdose and die. Since then, she has been careful with the amount of time Edwards spends with their son.

