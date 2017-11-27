Possible Opponents For Asuka At ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed

Asuka is one of the most dominating female WWE superstars in history. “The Empress of Tomorrow” has not tasted defeat since she stepped foot in the WWE ring two years ago. Asuka is the longest reigning NXT women’s champion in history, and she is still undefeated on the WWE main roster. With WrestleMania 34 less than five months away, there are speculations on who will face Asuka at the event.

As recapped by WWE.com, Asuka was the sole survivor in the 5-on-5 Elimination Match at Survivor Series between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Asuka was unstoppable in the match, getting the final two eliminations to earn the victory for Team Raw. She managed to eliminate Tamina and Natalya with two separate submissions, an armbar and the Asuka Lock, respectively. It was a star-making moment for the Japanese superstar and fans were certainly behind her.

The following night on Monday Night Raw, Asuka faced off against the helpless Dana Brooke. She quickly dispatched Brooke with a Buzzsaw Kick for the win. On that same night, Paige made her return after a long layoff, and it led to many fans speculating that Asuka and Paige will battle it out in the future. Asuka vs. Paige is one of the dream matches going to happen sooner rather than later.

According to Give Me Sport, Paige is among the four women being rumored to be the opponent for Asuka at WrestleMania 34. The other three superstars are “The Boss” Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and the reigning Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss. The report noted that Paige and Asuka could have a great technical match but nothing is set in stone.

Some fans are dreaming of Banks vs. Asuka because they are two of the most successful female superstars who came from NXT. Banks is already a four-time women’s champion while Asuka is certainly a future one. Asuka getting a win over Banks will only solidify her role as one of the most unstoppable forces in WWE history.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax and Asuka would be a compelling story for WrestleMania 34 because of their history. The two superstars faced off back in 2016 when they were both in NXT. Asuka was victorious over Jax but it could be a different story on the main roster. Jax has been booked inconsistently, and the WWE is trying to repair her image as a destructive force after a good showing at Survivor Series. Finally, Asuka vs. Bliss for the Raw women’s championship is a fresh matchup since they have not faced each other ever.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are still just purely speculative at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis, and they have been doing a lot of changes in the past month. Expect more of the same heading to WrestleMania 34 but one thing is for sure, Asuka is going to be a big part of it.

