Tamar Braxton Breaks Down During ‘Painful’ Performance Amid Divorce, Domestic Abuse Allegations [Video]

Tamar Braxton appeared visibly emotional during a stunning performance of her raw new single “Blind” at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, which aired last night (November 26) on VH1. Tamar looked to be close to tears as she sang the powerful balled, just weeks after she announced her divorce from husband Vince Herbert as her mom, Evelyn Braxton, claimed Vince had both allegedly physically and mentally abused her throughout their marriage.

Tamar stunned at the award show, which took place earlier this month, as she took to the stage dressed in all black to perform the track about infidelity.

A number of fans claimed on social media that the Braxton Family Values reality star was clearly in pain as she sung to the crowd, which included her mom Evelyn and sister Toni Braxton, and appeared to be very close to breaking down in tears as she showcased her powerful vocals.

“Tamar Braxton sound amazing, you can hear the pain in her voice,” wrote one fan after seeing Braxton’s incredible performance of “Blind” on the award show alongside a video of the Tamar & Vince star singing with conviction.

Tamar bowed her head after she finished singing and appeared visibly emotional after she gave her all on the stage as her mom and sister proudly cheered her on from the audience.

Others were quick to throw in their two cents regarding Braxton’s incredibly raw performance amid her impending divorce from Vince, her husband of almost nine years.

“@TamarBraxtonHer I’m still trying to recover from this. That’s how you know you did the d**n thang! I love you so much! SLAY TAY!!” said a fan on Twitter, claiming that her Soul Train Awards performance left them crying.

“Tamar performing ‘Blind’ really made me cry,” said another social media user of Braxton, while another added of being in tears after seeing the star give her all at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, “Tamar really made me cry [though].”

Notably, Tamar’s incredibly emotional performance, where she appeared on the verge of tears, came shortly after her mom Evelyn detailed the alleged physical abuse Braxton had suffered at the hands of Vince during their almost 15 year relationship that began after Toni introduced the pair in 2003.

Evelyn’s accused Vince of physical abuse on multiple occasions since her daughter confirmed their divorce in October, and most recently detailed the abuse to The Grio in which she claimed Herbert had allegedly tried to “beat” Braxton into submissiveness.

“Everybody saw Vince as a knight and shining armor, [but] behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color,” Evelyn said earlier this month, where she added that she was speaking out about the alleged domestic violence now because she was “tired of [Tamar] being abused and misused.”

“It’s always ‘It’s Tamar’s mouth’… it’s always someone else. That does not give you the right to abuse her,” she continued when asked if she ever asked her soon to be former son-in-law why he allegedly laid his hands on Tamar, the mother of their 4-year-old son, Logan.

“Everybody has a mouth. Everyone should have the right to say what they want,” Braxton’s mom continued, adding that she told Vince, “Are you trying to beat [her] into submissiveness? No one has the right.”

Tamar hasn’t publicly commented on her mother’s claims – despite numerous reports of domestic violence during their marriage – though Evelyn issued a sweet message to her daughter on November 26 as the 2017 Soul Train Awards aired.

“When your daughter just keeps you smiling! @BET @SoulTrain,” mama Braxton captioned a photo of Tamar on the red carpet at the show earlier this month. “My @TamarBraxtonHer is amazing.”

