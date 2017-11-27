Angelina Jolie Split Reportedly Makes Brad Pitt Drastically Change Movie Plans For Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Kids

Before Angelina Jolie stunned everyone (including Brad Pitt) by filing for divorce, Brad picked his movie roles based on what he thought could boost his career. Seen filming around the world, Pitt reportedly didn’t stress when it came to how far he would travel from home in order to make the perfect film. But in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad reportedly has changed his career strategy. An insider told Life & Style about the drastic career change that Pitt is making for the six kids.

Brad Pitt Prioritizes Being Close To Kids Over Choosing Perfect Movie, Claims Source

The source said that even if Brad is offered a dream movie opportunity, Pitt is rejecting films that would force him to travel far from the six kids he shares with Angelina Jolie.

“While his custody battle with Angelina Jolie, 42, drags on, Brad Pitt is doing what he can to stay close to his six kids — including staying close to home!”

Brad reportedly has become much more conscious about how far he would need to travel for roles. As a result, the film actor is allegedly looking for films that he can work on near his six children rather than seeking films to polish his film career.

“Brad is determined to spend as much time as possible with his children,” summed up the insider.

Angelina Jolie Split Reportedly Keeps Brad Pitt Anchored In California Near Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Other Kids

Angelina Jolie lives in California with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. As a result, the insider revealed that Pitt is looking for movie roles he can film in California.

“He’s specifically working on movie projects based in California so he can be near [the kids].”

The 53-year-old is multi-tasking when it comes to his career at this point in his life. Brad is producing and starring in Ad Astra while producing the film Backseat. Because both projects are filming north of Los Angeles in Santa Clarita, Pitt is close enough to co-parent the children. However, Brad isn’t planning to rule out films that require him to travel outside of California forever.

“It’s temporary while his kids adjust to their new lifestyle,” clarified the insider.

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt Custody Arrangement Sparks Rumors About Kids As Pawns

Life & Style alleged that Angelina is “using the kids as pawns against Brad,” quoting an insider’s allegations that Jolie has changed plans.

“Brad knows he can’t count on scheduled days with the kids because Angie has changed the plans abruptly at the last minute multiple times.”

The source claimed that Pitt believes Angelina is not “ready to let go of that hostility” but does not want to take actions that might result in “jeopardizing losing his children.” According to the insider, Brad has the choice of creating a battle by getting “angry” each time, but that choice would impact the children.

Instead, Pitt is focused on managing the situation “like a mature adult,” said the source. Brad reportedly has “made peace” with the custody arrangement schedule about seeing the kids.

As the Inquisitr reported, one recent story from Hollywood Life offered similar allegations, questioning whether the Grinch might steal Christmas this year if Pitt doesn’t see his kids.

Brad Pitt wants nothing more than to see his kids on Christmas! ????https://t.co/wLrmJBHOrP pic.twitter.com/wEOej98Jm8 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 27, 2017

However, Gossip Cop reported that Life & Style’s story about Pitt choosing all of his movies based on location is not true. A source close to Brad said that the tale was not accurate. After filming around the globe during his career, Brad knows how to balance home and work life.

Gossip Cop also debunked allegations about the kids’ custody, such as Angelina Jolie using the kids as pawns and changing the schedule.

“Since their custody battle is not yet resolved, they are working off a temporary agreement that is overseen by a third party.”

Valid insiders would not reveal details about Brad and Angelina’s custody arrangement or Pitt’s feelings, pointed out Gossip Cop. Instead, they would protect the privacy of the family and children.

Moreover, both Angelina and Brad are now focused on moving forward. Rather than using the children as pawns or changing the schedule, Jolie and Pitt are working together to achieve a “fully resolved” custody agreement, according to Us Weekly.

“They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to co-parent,” an insider told Us Weekly.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]