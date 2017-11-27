‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Kids Love Her New Girlfriend, See Photos Of Dominique Potter

Kailyn Lowry’s three children reportedly adore her rumored new girlfriend, Dominique Potter.

Following an announcement of her new lesbian romance weeks ago, the Teen Mom 2 star has stayed silent about the identity of her girlfriend but continues to spend time with Potter. All the while, according to a new report, her three kids, including 7-year-old Isaac, 4-year-old Lincoln, and 3-month-old Lux Russell, have been getting to know and love Potter.

“Kailyn is super excited for the holidays this year—she and Dominique plan to go all out with a gigantic tree, loads of presents and a huge meal,” a source told Hollywood Life on November 26.

As the insider explained, Kailyn Lowry hasn’t looked forward to the holiday season in recent years due to her strained relationships with her multiple baby daddies. However, this year Lowry is excited about Christmas and it’s all reportedly because of Potter and their “amazing relationship.”

Kailyn Lowry previously explained that she and her new girlfriend were friends before they struck up a romance. So, it’s no surprise to hear that she and Potter have fun with one another and rarely disagree on anything. As for their future, the insider said that the couple hasn’t yet discussed the future but when it comes to the possibility of being together forever, it’s allegedly hard to imagine that they wouldn’t be.

A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry currently shares her three children with her three exes, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez. As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Lowry and Lopez split prior to the birth of her third child, Lux Russell, and are currently estranged due to his alleged cheating and failure to step up as a parent to their child.

The Hollywood Life source went on to reveal that Kailyn Lowry and Dominique Potter balance one another out perfectly and also make a great team.

Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, are reportedly in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. As for Dominique Potter, she was recently seen with a film clapper, which seems to confirm that she will be included in the new installment.

[Featured Image by MTV]