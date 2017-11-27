Kim Kardashian Just Accidentally Confirmed Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Pregnant

It looks like the cat is officially out of the bag when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancies, and it’s all down to big sister Kim Kardashian. Fans tuning in to the Kardashian clan’s recent holiday special on E! noticed that Kim appeared to accidentally confirm the swirling rumors about her two younger sisters during a family dinner with a slip of the tongue.

As the reality family sat down to enjoy an early Christmas dinner together on the November 26 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, dubbed “A Very Kardashian Holiday,” viewers noticed that Kim appeared to say a little more than she meant to when it came to her two sisters having babies and their growing family.

Kardashian – who revealed earlier this year that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate – appeared to confirm in the episode that the family would be welcoming multiple “babies” into the world next year, pretty much confirming once and for all that she, Kylie, and Khloe are all expecting.

“It’s the calm before the storm with all the babies,” Kim said on the show, according to Hollywood Life, which fans pointed out implied more than one or even two new additions are on the way.

And it was that apparent slip of the tongue that sent fans into meltdown mode claiming that Kardashian had officially finally confirmed that there will be three new babies attending the Kardashian family Christmas next year.

A number of viewers pointed out Kim’s faux pas on Twitter, as the entire family have been staying very tight-lipped when it comes to both Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies over the past few months, despite mom Kris Jenner adding during the episode, “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it’s like a faucet you can’t turn off.”

“Did @KimKardashian say ‘new babies next year?’ PLURAL BABIES. Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies confirmed. #KUWTK,” tweeted one excited fan, while another noted on the social media site, “Did Kim just sat [sic] ‘calm before the storm next year with all the babies’????? @KimKardashian #KUWTK.”

Other KUWTK viewers tuning in to the family’s holiday special then chimed in, claiming that they too heard the reality star discuss “all the babies” joining the family next year rather than just her own baby, which she confirmed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month is another baby girl.

“@KimKardashian said babies!” said another KUWTK watcher, while a fourth tweeted to the reality star, “You just said babies!”

But when Kim wasn’t accidentally spilling the beans on her sisters being pregnant or revealing the gender of her third child on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the reality star did explain to the host during her most recent appearance on the daytime talk show why she couldn’t and wouldn’t confirm the baby news at the time.

“This is how we work in the family, when there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one,” Kim explained to the daytime talk show host of why she wouldn’t confirm that Jenner and Kardashian were pregnant with their first children.

“We just decided there is so much that goes on that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves,” Kanye West’s wife then continued when asked by Ellen about her sisters being pregnant, before Kim then added, “hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumors you might have.”

Multiple sources have confirmed both Jenner and Kardashian are pregnant. People even reported in October that Kylie is expecting a girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott while Khloe will reportedly give birth to a baby boy with her basketball playing boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!

