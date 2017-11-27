‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Monday, November 27: Lani’s Choice, Will Horton Meets Ari, Abe Makes Demands

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 27 reveal it will be an emotional and action-packed day in Salem. Find out what to expect when the soap opera airs this afternoon.

Fans might be shocked to find out that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will make a heart-shattering decision. Conflicted over Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) shooting and her father’s rage, she is reaching her breaking point. It doesn’t help that JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) seems to be avoiding her. Despite trying to be there for all of the men in her life, she will let one go. According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Lani will break up with JJ. Now, he won’t just be devastated over shooting Theo, but will have his heart broken as well.

However, JJ and Lani fans shouldn’t worry too much. There are hints that they might get back together later on. It is teased that Lani ends up pregnant. Will a child bring these two back together again?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will leave Theo’s hospital bed to attend to an important matter. Determined to get justice for his son, he meets with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). The mayor of Salem demands that the commissioner fire JJ. When Hope refuses, this enrages Abe. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will try to defend Hope, but instead of helping her, he ends up with her job. Even though it is just a temporary arrangement until Abe calms down, Hope will view it as a betrayal.

According to She Knows, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Monday will be a life-changing day for Will Horton (Chandler Massey). He will finally meet the daughter he shares with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). It is teased that he does sense a little spark of recognition when holding her. However, it won’t give him his memories back.

Although he knows that Arianna is his child, he still can’t recall anything from before Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) took him from the morgue. This will lead Will Horton to take additional steps to get his life back. However, it appears that every attempt to help Will is doomed to fail. This leads Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) to come up with a wild idea about how to help her son. Unfortunately, it will backfire with devastating results.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

