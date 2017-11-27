Queen Delighted By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engagement, Royal Wedding Traditions That Harry Will Follow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and the official announcement came from Clarence House today. The statement released by the office of Prince Charles confirmed that the couple became engaged earlier this month in London.

It was also disclosed that Prince Harry informed Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family about his engagement. Apart from receiving the Queen’s permission to marry, the Prince also received the blessing of Meghan’s parents, Doria Radlan and Thomas Markle.

Variety reported that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are delighted to hear about the good news. Prince William and Kate Middleton also expressed happiness over the announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married in spring 2018 and it means that the royal wedding is just a few months away. In any case, since the engagement is on and the wedding date has been set already, there are some royal wedding traditions that Prince Harry must abide by.

He has a lot to follow even if ordinary people find them odd. According to Mirror, here are four royal traditions that Harry should observe for this wedding to Meghan Markle.

Wedding Attire

Like Prince Charles and Prince William, Prince Harry must wear his military uniform on his wedding day. This tradition started with Prince Albert and they do this to maintain that princely aura.

Seat Plan on Wedding Day

The royal family makes sure there is a seating plan to avoid conflicts and make the event more organized. The British Royals always sit on the right side of the church and this is the law.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will get married in the spring, according to @ClarenceHouse https://t.co/bresIZCPJG pic.twitter.com/ROZVgGtwlQ — Bloomberg (@business) November 27, 2017

Wedding Cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must have two wedding cakes on their big day. This is one of the royal wedding traditions that is different from the commoners since one average-sized cake is enough for them.

Then again, the soon-to-be-married couple can change the traditional fruit cake to any flavor they want. It can be recalled that Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge preferred chocolate fudge cake for their wedding.

Wedding Ring

Royal grooms do not wear their wedding rings and this is customary among aristocratic men. This is why Prince Philip and the Duke of Cambridge do not wear theirs. It is highly likely that Prince Harry will follow this tradition too.

Prince Charles says he is "thrilled" and "very happy indeed" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagementhttps://t.co/jENByag8v3 pic.twitter.com/iPBfCFVHbo — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to appear on UK national TV for official confirmation and to talk about their engagement and wedding plans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace this afternoon, following announcement of the couple's engagement https://t.co/iOJxaUHFmx pic.twitter.com/6lzWgkyhSm — ITV News (@itvnews) November 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]