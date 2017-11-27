‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Morgan Revives Enmity With Franco, Sonny Gets A Lead On Faison?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the weeks of November 27 and December 4 hint that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) revives his old enmity with Franco (Roger Howarth) in the aftermath of Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) revelation. Jason’s hatred for Franco goes back to when Franco kidnapped and terrorized Sam (Kelly Monaco). The conflict between the two escalated until Jason shot Franco, and Franco was presumed dead.

Jason Morgan and Franco clashed once again soon after Jason returned to Port Charles as Patient 6. He attacked Franco and ended up in jail.

Will Jason Morgan Revive His Deadly Rivalry With Franco?

Franco was aware of the information that Andre eventually shared with Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) about the identity of the real Jason Morgan, but chose to remain quiet apparently due to the fear of having to confront the real Jason Morgan once again. He might have been concerned that once Patient 6 reestablished his identity as Jason, he would revive their deadly rivalry. Franco might also have feared that Jason Morgan would threaten his relationship with Liz (Rebecca Herbst). Liz has a son — Jake (Hudson West) — with Jason from a previous relationship.

Fans know that Franco has worked to rehabilitate himself and reconcile with old enemies since he returned to Port Charles, but Sam rebuffed him vigorously when he offered help after Drew (then Jason) suffered a nearly fatal gunshot wound.

Jordan eventually prevailed on Andre to reveal the truth, and Franco might have to deal with the consequences he’d been trying to avoid by remaining silent so that Drew would continue to pose as the real Jason. Franco is not exactly on good terms with Billy Miller’s version of Jason either, but he has made some progress in his efforts to reconcile with Drew (then Jason) and Sam since he returned to Port Charles, although he continues to suffer insecurities about the growing connection between Liz and Drew.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4 hint that Andre’s revelation could have an adverse impact on Franco’s life, and that Patient 6 could revive their old enmity after securing this identity as Jason Morgan. Jason’s hostility and the threat of losing Liz could have a profound impact on the course of Franco’s life, and there is a risk that the circumstances could force him back to the “dark side,” as Celeb Dirty Laundry noted.

Griffin Rescues Ava Once Again

Ava (Maura West) is so desperate to have her face fixed that she is willing to risk a dangerous surgical procedure. General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Royalty hint that Griffin (Matt Cohen) comes to Ava’s rescue once again after having rescued her from the clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia, where she met Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and helped him to escape.

Griffin stops Ava from undergoing a dangerous facial restoration surgery. GH spoilers hint that Griffin is angry with Ava. His anger is probably provoked by Ava’s insistence on taking a needless risk.

Carly Goes To War With Nelle

General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks hint that Michael (Chad Duell) receives new information that greatly impacts his life. GH buzz suggests it could be Nelle (Chloe Lanier) making a claim that she is pregnant with Michael’s baby. Spoilers indicate that the matter sparks a war between Carly and Nelle.

Sonny Gets A Lead On An Old Enemy

Spoilers for the week of December 4, from TV Source Magazine, hint that Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets a lead on the whereabouts of an old enemy. The enemy could be Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), who might have been involved in the sinister twin experiments that ruined the lives of Jason and Drew.

