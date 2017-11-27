Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement Finally Announced, Royal Couple Having A ‘Spring’ Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged as Kensington Palace and Clarence House post live updates on the royal couple’s wedding planning and appearances on Twitter.

After much anticipation and speculation, the 36-year-old American actress and the 33-year-old royalty are finally making it official with the announcement of their engagement. Based on the official statement from the Clarence House posted on Twitter, the Prince of Wales is taking the former Suits actress’s hand in marriage in spring next year.

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle,” the statement read.

According to the post, the couple got engaged earlier in November and that Prince Harry has informed the Queen and the rest of the royal family about it before making the matter public knowledge. It also revealed that the royalty already got the blessing from the American actress’s parents.

After the wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be living at Kensington Palace—specifically, at Nottingham Cottage.

Days before the announcement was made, several media outlets already reported that the royal couple was going to announce their engagement on Tuesday. Now that official word is out, more details about it have emerged, including a statement from Meghan’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who wishes the happy couple “a lifetime of happiness.”

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry’s big brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, has also shared their statement about the news.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

As for wedding details, Kensington Palace said that more information on the matter “will be announced in due course,” which practically means that people are now going to talk about it for the rest of the year and until spring 2018.

The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/rtlAnFCWTf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

For those who haven’t been up to speed on the highly-watched royal romance, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their relationship in September via the actress’s interview with Vanity Fair.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” she said, finally spilling the beans after getting battered with rumors and speculations by tabloids.

“This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Since then, the happy couple has been seen in public numerous times, including their first public date during the Invictus Games in Toronto, USA Today reported.

Based on updates from the Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending a photo call on Tuesday afternoon where they will be interviewed for a broadcast which will be aired in the United Kingdom in the evening.

[Featured Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]