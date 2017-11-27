Is There A Need To Impeach Donald Trump Now When The Mueller Investigation Is Drawing Closer?

President Donald Trump has once again taken to social media to launch an attack on his two favorite subjects. Over the course of the weekend, Trump took a break from playing golf to attack CNN for propagating “fake news.” President Trump also tried to pass off the Mueller investigation as sour grapes from Democrats who lost the election. As Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the calls for Trump’s impeachment are growing.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, General Michael Flynn may be cooperating with the Mueller investigation. As reported by Metro, if Mueller has been able to cut a deal with Flynn, the odds on Trump’s impeachment are considerably shortened. Things are getting so hot for President Trump that even Fox News is running articles claiming that Trump may be impeached.

As reported by the Independent, Democrat donor Tom Steyer is spending millions running billboard advertisements urging people to sign the petition calling for Trump’s impeachment. The petition is fast approaching 3 million signatures. House Democrats have already laid down articles of impeachment against Trump, but many Democrats believe that it is too early to move against Trump.

According to the Chicago Tribune, many Democrats now believe that it is no longer a question of “whether” Trump will be impeached, it’s a question of “when” it will happen. Democrats face an interesting dilemma. Many are determined to move against Trump as soon as possible, others argue that an early move may fail and thereby hurt their chances in the mid-term elections. As things stand, Trump has a majority in both Houses, possibly making Trump’s impeachment more difficult, if not impossible.

On the other hand, a good result for the Democrats in the mid-terms would put those who want Trump impeached in a stronger position.

Last weekend it was widely reported that Mike Flynn’s legal team have notified Trump’s lawyers that they will no longer share information pertaining to the Mueller investigation. This, it is claimed, normally happens when a conflict of interest arises. Flynn is in very deep water over a whole range of issues. Flynn’s contacts with Russia, acting as a foreign agent for Turkey, alleged money laundering, and a host of other allegations are firmly in the Mueller investigation’s sights. If Flynn’s legal team believe that there is sufficient evidence to convict him, then it would clearly be in Flynn’s interest to cooperate with Mueller.

As reported by CNN, the Mueller investigation will only cut a deal with Flynn if he is providing credible information on those closest to Trump, and perhaps on the president himself. Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara points out that Mueller will only cut a deal with Flynn for “substantial assistance” with those “higher up the food chain.”

If you're dead to rights, flipping on others and cooperating with the prosecution is the only sane and rational move. Also, prosecutors accept cooperation only if you can provide "substantial assistance." Higher up in the food chain. Stay tuned… https://t.co/ZtAxKGx8Wi — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) November 24, 2017

We already know that Flynn was forced to resign after he was found to have misled Vice-President Pence over meetings with Russian officials. Donald Trump Jr. and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were present at at least some of those meetings. If Flynn is cooperating with the Mueller investigation, then it seems likely that he will have useful information on both Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., and that takes Mueller to the very heart of the Trump family.

It all adds up to a scenario whereby waiting to see the outcome of the Mueller investigation may be the best strategy for those calling for Trump’s impeachment.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]