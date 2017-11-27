The current health condition of Mark Harmon has become one of the most talked about topics lately as it could potentially affect his stay in NCIS Season 15. Rumors are rife that the 66-year-old American television and film actor might leave the show due to health problems. In fact, there are reports claiming that the changes in Mark’s character could be a sign of his imminent departure.

Buddy TV reported that the supernatural twist in the show’s latest episode might be hinting at a health scare for Mark Harmon’s character, special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The news outlet shared that Leroy has been interacting with his ex-mentor Mike Franks throughout the NCIS Season 15 episode. It added that there could be something wrong with him if he keeps seeing things that are not real.

The publication said that this could be the writers’ way of introducing medical issues in NCIS Season 15. It added that Jack Sloane (Maria Bello), who likes to analyze people, is likely to discover this mystery since Leroy Jethro Gibbs is not fond of sharing anything with the team. However, the news outlet also considered the possibility of Mark Harmon’s character missing his old friends, especially after some local rebels had put him behind bars along with Tim McGee (Sean Murray) for two months.

While these theories could possibly be true, it is important to note that CBS has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid followers of Mark Harmon and NCIS Season 15 should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 10 Spoilers: Torres and Jack to Play Bodyguards to a Senator https://t.co/0Qi2XdE7ia Two of the agents will travel to Afghanistan as part of the security detail of a U.S. senator in the upcoming episode of "NCIS." — To Live Like Jesus (@ToLiveLikeJesus) November 24, 2017

Meanwhile, devoted viewers of NCIS Season 15 need to wait until next week to see this installment’s 10th episode titled “Double Down.” CarterMatt shares that the up and coming episode would feature James Morrison, who will play the role of Senator John Phillips. Spoilers have it that Jack Sloane and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) would fly off to Afghanistan to protect the American politician.

“As Torres and Sloane run protection detail for U.S. Senator John Phillips in Afghanistan for the holidays, they must urgently return to the states after hearing the senator’s son is in the ICU. Also, Gibbs and the team investigate the altercation that caused the life threatening injuries to the senator’s son.”

However, they would be forced to go back to the United States after learning that John’s son is put in the intensive care unit due to some life-threatening injuries. Mark Harmon’s character and his team would later investigate how the senator’s son obtained the damages. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]