Wells Adams Gives Girlfriend Sarah Hyland A ‘Bachelor’ Birthday Weekend With Helicopter Dream Date, Disneyland

Wells Adams went into Bachelor mode to celebrate the birthday of his new girlfriend, Sarah Hyland. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender pulled out all the stops to pull off a birthday weekend with the Modern Family star as their romance took a seemingly serious turn. To celebrate Sarah Hyland’s big day (the actress, who plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, turned 27 on Nov. 24), Wells Adams surprised her with a romantic helicopter ride. The ABC stars took a helicopter trip to Santa Catalina Island, according to Us Weekly.

Sarah Hyland posted to social media to gush about her “really annoyingly cute vomit-worthy videos” of her dream date with Wells Adams.

“Wells surprised me with a birthday trip. It was awesome,” Sarah wrote.

“Get out your vom buckets ’cause it’s about to get real in this cute house,” Hyland added as she shared photos and videos of the couple’s special day on her Instagram Story. “That was annoyingly cute, and I’m very sorry I had to put you all through that. I just…like it a lot.”

Adams later posted a photo of the couple standing in front of the helicopter. Wells captioned the photo by comparing the ways helicopters are like Sarah, writing, “They make you feel like you’re floating; every moment with them is an adventure; they make you feel like you’re falling, in the best way; they defy gravity.”

Wells also posted a sweet birthday message to his lady love.

“Happy birthday @sarahhyland. You’re my favorite thing. Every day should feel this good.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Wells and Sarah have been casually dating for months. Last month, the couple attended a Halloween party together dressed as Stranger Things‘ Eleven and Dustin (Adams donned a blonde wig and pink dress to play Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix character!).

A week later, Sarah Hyland shared a black-and-white photo of herself wearing Wells’ initial. “Call it what you want,” she captioned the pic of the “W” necklace around her neck, adding the hashtag #notbecauseheownsme. In addition, Hyland recently posted a snuggly selfie with her boyfriend and dog, which had social media followers buzzing.

Two more reasons to smile again. My big????& furry???? A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

And things seem to have taken an even more serious turn over Sarah Hyland’s big birthday weekend, which also coincided with Thanksgiving. In fact, Wells Adams even spent Thanksgiving with Sarah and her family where he posed for a family photo with Sarah’s parents and brother.

On Saturday, the birthday festivities continued as Wells and Sarah spent the day at Disneyland. The couple hit up Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, and Star Tours at the famous theme park, according to TMZ.

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/ABC]