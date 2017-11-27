Michael Schumacher Health Update: What We Know So Far

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. However, everything went dark on his side when he met a traumatic accident while skiing with his son at the French Alps in December of 2013. His fans were heartbroken, and his family’s silence about his health condition made everyone more concerned about him. Recently, his daughter posted on her social media account that somehow urges her father not to lose hope.

On Instagram, the daughter of Michael Schumacher, Gina Maria, posted a winter photo showcasing the tranquillity of the scene with a caption that captured the hearts of many fans. As Express points out, the post was one of the instances where the F1 legend’s family describes his health condition. His entire family has been mum about providing updates on his health despite numerous requests from fans.

Fans were quick to respond to Gina Maria’s Instagram post, and most of them expressed their sympathy to Michael Schumacher and his family. His daughter included the caption with a hashtag #KeepFighting and everyone was moved by this gesture. It’s been almost four years since the F1 legend’s ski accident, but fans still hope for the best.

There is only one happiness in this live, to love ???? and be loved #naturephotography #natureforsoul #keepfighting A post shared by Gina Schumacher Offical (@gina_schumacher) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:59am PST

Corina, Michael Schumacher’s wife, asked everyone a few times in the past to respect their privacy while he is recovering from his traumatic brain injury. His health condition has piqued everyone’s interest, including some news outlets that were sued by his family for allegedly claiming that he can already walk and talk. However, the seven-time champion’s representatives made it clear that there is no truth to these claims.

Sabine Kehm, the manager of Michael Schumacher, previously said that the F1 legend’s condition is slowly improving despite the gravity of his injury. Nonetheless, there are still a lot of fans that demanded his family to divulge more details about his health condition. According to them, the car racer is a famous public figure and updating everyone about him is right and just.

Due to his family’s silence, some hackers took the opportunity to earn money by posting an alleged video that reportedly took place before the tragic accident that left him disabled. According to the Daily Star, the YouTube video was titled “Michael Schumacher Ski Helmet Cam Before Accident.” Unfortunately, there were a lot of irrelevant scenes in the video, including some people that are not related to the F1 legend.

To this date, the Formula 1 legend is reportedly in a wheelchair and unable to walk, although he’s been withdrawn from the medically induced coma. His wife and kids have made public appearances a few times since his accident, but they have remained low-key.

[Featured Image by Clive Mason/Getty Images]