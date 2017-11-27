‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Carver Gets Comfort From Familiar Face, But It’s Not Valerie Grant

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will continue to lash out at everyone over Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) condition. Despite several Salemites trying to be there for him, the mayor isn’t accepting of their offers for support. However, one woman will give the grief-stricken father comfort, but it’s not Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams).

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 tease a woman will give Abe some much-needed comfort. So far, the only people that have been able to do this without getting yelled at are Roman (Josh Taylor) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). However, Abe did skip out on Roman feeding him lunch in the hospital cafeteria. So, his attempt wasn’t completely successful.

This week, expect Abe to receive and accept comfort from a familiar female face. However, it isn’t his girlfriend, Valerie Grant. Even though Theo’s coma was a surgical complication, Valerie feels guilty about it. Abe hasn’t said that he blames her, but is acting like he does, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the woman who comforts Abe Carver is Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans). This is nothing romantic and it should be made clear that the two are just friends. However, it will probably make Valerie feel bad. She loves Abe so much and wants to be there for him. She has tried, but he pulls away or just walks off. This just intensifies her feelings of guilt. However, Kayla assisted in the surgery that Valerie performed on Theo. So, perhaps she can get it through to the mayor that Theo’s coma is not Valerie’s fault.

Even though fans of Abe and Valerie are concerned about their romance, it is teased that the couple stays together. However, there will be obstacles they must overcome. Not only in regards to Theo’s physical therapy when he wakes up from the coma but concerning JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and everyone else in Salem. James Reynolds and Vanessa Williams told She Knows during the Days of Days event that Abe gives Valerie a hard time. However, she sticks by the man she loves and helps him get through it. Hopefully, Abe can get over his anger before he alienates everyone and does something he regrets.

We loved spending Saturday with our #DAYS fans! Thanks to everyone who came out to CityWalk. ❤️ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days of our Lives]