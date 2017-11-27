Terry Crews Claps Back At Internet Troll Who Calls Him A ‘Fa***t’ For Speaking Up About Sexual Assault

Terry Crews is fed up of ignorant haters and internet trolls who criticized him for speaking up about his alleged sexual harassment experience, and it seemed like this one got him lecturing about the twisted logic a social media user seemed to have in mind.

Not too long ago, the White Chicks actor and former American football player spoke up about his own experience with predators in Hollywood who use their position to do whatever they want with actors and actresses, according to a report from the Inquisitr.

While coming out made him one of the champions of sexual harassment victims alongside Rose McGowan since the explosive Harvey Weinstein scandal, there were still those who believed he wasn’t courageous at all for speaking up too late about his alleged harassment. One of them is Twitter user SuckaFree (@iBeSuckaFree) who called Terry Crews a “fa***t” in a post about sexual assault.

“I understand [that] ‘they [were] scared to come out,’ but d**n everyone was scared even the fa***t Terry Crews?” he wrote.

This got the 49-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to react to the logic and mentality that seemed to have caused the internet troll to come up with such an opinion.

In his response, Crews corrected the hater’s use of words, noting that the term he used is “reprehensible.” After that, he went on to lecture him about using the same logic that predators utilize to silence their prey before ultimately calling out the black community for failing to challenge such mentality.

“Molesters use this same logic on their female or child victims, calling them ‘b****es’ or ‘h**s’ who asked [for] it. This mindset has gone unchallenged by the Black community for [too] long.”

According to BET, the former NFL player’s clap back was the perfect response to the troll’s “flighty commentary” on Terry Crews’ sexual harassment revelation.

Earlier this November, a month after posting a series of Tweets that narrated his experience with an unnamed “Hollywood executive,” the 49-year-old actor filed a report to the Los Angeles Police Department about an alleged sexual assault, Deadline revealed.

Based on the outlet’s report, the LAPD confirmed that they have received a crime report from the actor. However, the officer who spoke with Deadine was unable to reveal the name of Crews’ alleged assailant.

During the onset of the Harvey Weinstein controversy, Terry Crews took to Twitter to recall how a certain “Hollywood executive” “groped” him in front of his wife.

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

At the time, he also admitted that he decided not to fight back for fear of the repercussions that may result from his actions.

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]