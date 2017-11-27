Jill Duggar Wears Pants In New Photo: Fans Are Obsessed With Her Jeans

Jill Duggar is rocking pants in a new photo, and they aren’t the stretchy leggings that Duggar girls wear under their skirts when the weather gets chilly. As Thanksgiving weekend came to an end, the Counting On star gave her fans one more thing to be thankful for by wearing a pair of jeans.

On Sunday night, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard posted a few new photos on their shared Facebook page. The snapshots were taken during their belated Thanksgiving dinner with Derick’s brother, Dan, and his wife Deena. Jill’s legs are completely visible in a few of the photos, so there’s no mistaking that they are covered by a pair of straight leg jeans.

Jill Duggar paired her form-fitting pants with a baggy white sweater and a pair of brown boots. Fans have grown accustomed to seeing the former 19 Kids and Counting star in ankle-length skirts, so they were shocked by her drastic style change. However, almost every response to the Facebook photos of Jill’s pants was a positive one.

“Jill in jeans?? Amazing!” wrote one denim fan.

“Love the jeans Jill! You look very nice in them!” another commented.

Because Jinger Duggar was the first Duggar daughter to start wearing pants on a regular basis, some commenters wondered whether the positive fan reaction to the younger girl’s skinny jeans influenced Jill’s decision to give pants a chance.

“Copying her sisters style! Love to see them branching out!” read one comment.

This actually isn’t the first time Jill Duggar has been photographed wearing pants. As reported by Ashley’s Reality Roundup, she was rocking what appeared to be a pair of jeans during a visit to Silver Dollar City earlier this month. She and Derick posed for a photo with a group of fans, and the snapshot was later circulated on social media.

Jill used to be so anti-pants that she insisted on having her uniform altered to include a skirt while volunteering with the local fire department. Anna Duggar was filmed sewing her sister-in-law’s “fire skirt” for the 2010 19 Kids and Counting episode “Duggars on Fire.” After marrying Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar became a little less obsessive about following her family’s skirts-only policy. As you can see, she’s wearing a pair of snow pants in the 2015 TLC promo below.

Be sure to share your side hug photos using #sidehug starting tonight @ 7/6c for the chance to see them LIVE on air! pic.twitter.com/SuRe12jyAh — TLC Network (@TLC) February 17, 2015

The Duggar girls avoid pants like the plague before they get married because their mother believes that women should only wear “feminine apparel.” The girls’ husbands get to dictate the dress code after they get married, so Derick had the option of either relaxing the rules for his wife or keeping the pants ban in place.

The Duggars’ transfer of fashion authority from parents to husbands is why Jeremy Vuolo gets so much credit for Jinger Duggar’s style evolution. As reported by The Hollywood Gossip, the Texas pastor once preached that women should have the right to choose whether they “dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse.” Some fans still thank him for “allowing” Jinger to wear pants whenever he shares a photo of his wife rocking skinny jeans.

So far, no one has thanked Derick Dillard for giving Jill Duggar permission to wear pants.

