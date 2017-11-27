Kanye West Sued By Turkish Clothing Agent

Kanye West’s company, West Brands Fashion, has allegedly been sued by a Turkish manufacturing sourcing agent, according to The Blast. The Turkish clothing agent is allegedly owed thousands of dollars in commissions by the company, breaching their contractural agreement. Derya Gulseven was hired in July of 2015 to find manufacturers in Istanbul and ensure delivery of the clothing to the U. S.

The agreement between Gulseven and Kanye’s West Brands Fashion LLC was for 7 percent commission from the total amount of factory delivery invoices. Derya’s role was to find factories in Istanbul, Turkey, to produce Yeezy Season 2. Delivery of the clothing was set for May of 2016 and the total cost of the order was $1,246,043.56. Gulseven confirmed that the order was cancelled in March, 2016, and the Turkish clothing manufacturers were compensated. However, she was not paid her commision of $87,223.05 as agreed on with West Brands Fashion.

Gulseven worked with Kanye’s company for a few months later, placing another order in Turkey for Yeezy Season 3. The total order was $2,413,944 and her expected commission was $168,976.08. She alleges that West Brands Fashion paid her $77,246.25 after delivery, representing 4 percent instead of 7 percent of the commission.

She also worked on Yeezy Season 4, but was not paid a dime. Gulseven filed the lawsuit against West Brands Fashion LLC on November 22, alleging that they breached their contract. The agent is requesting $228,000 plus damages, according to The Blast.

The Yeezy collection is one of the hottest brands in the world, according to Business Of Fashion. Kanye West has also been listed as the Most Influential Rapper in Fashion 2017 by the global fashion search engine, Lyst. Kanye’s Yeezy collections participated in New York fashion week 2017.

Kanye West has had a tumultuous 2017. The rapper has been feuding with Jay-Z and Beyonce, and is rumored to be having problems with his wife, Kim Kardashian. He was hospitalized after having a nervous breakdown, but seems to be in good shape. The lawsuit may do little to affect the popularity of his brand, but it could be settled quickly and out of court to avoid unnecessary publicity.

There has been no official statement from Kanye West’s West Brands Fashion LLC. Kanye’s Yeezy collection is a collaboration with Adidas.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]