Beyonce Called A Bully By Merch Company ‘Feyonce,’ Claims Singer Uses Fame To Take Them Down

It’s no secret that Beyonce takes her brand seriously. So when a company brazenly sells products that infringe her trademarked name, she immediately took action. Now, the company in question is snapping back at the singer, calling her a bully.

In an exclusive report by The Blast, it has been revealed that Feyonce Inc. just responded to Beyonce’s lawsuit filed last year accusing them of copyright infringement. According to the webloid, the Texas-based company alleged that Beyonce is using her fame to take them down.

By the looks of it, Feyonce Inc. is not backing down without putting up a fight. According to the outlet, the company branded the 36-year-old songstress a “bully,” adding that they are not handing her victory just “because she is famous.”

Feyonce Inc. reiterated that they are “merely a t-shirt company” intended to sell apparel to engaged couples. The company added that their website has never mentioned or used any images of Beyonce and clarified that they did not pretend to associate their brand with the singer in any way.

The company also explained that the name “Feyonce” is just the phonetic way of pronouncing “fiancé,” which they claimed to be their target consumers.

It can be recalled that last year, Beyonce filed a lawsuit against Fenyonce Inc. after the company allegedly ignored her request to stop selling unofficial products that almost bear her name.

The “Crazy In Love” hitmaker pointed out that their items “not only confuse consumers but have caused irreparable harm.”

Despite Feyonce Inc.’s claims that they have never mentioned or used anything related to Beyonce, some of the products they’re selling were clearly inspired by the singer. For instance, the site sells a mug stamped with the phrase, “Feyonce: He put a ring on it,” which sounded similar to Beyonce’s 2008 hit, “Single Ladies.”

Still, Feyonce Inc. stressed that they did not violate anything, adding that Beyonce “is not entitled to handouts simply because she is famous.”

The company also defended their products and pointed out that Beyonce’s products are “expensive” with “sophisticated consumers.” They added that their items will not cause any confusion because the singer’s customers are more likely to “exercise heightened care before purchasing the goods.”

So far, Beyonce and her team have yet to comment on Feyonce Inc.’s response to their lawsuit.

