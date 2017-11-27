There is little doubt that George R.R. Martin is working hard to make sure The Winds of Winter will be published ahead of the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere. After all, it looks like HBO will be giving the A Song of Ice and Fire author some time to catch up with the series. But is it possible that the sixth ASOIAF novel will not feature any spoilers about the show’s final season? Some believe Martin is taking his book to a completely different direction than the HBO series.

But how exactly will The Winds of Winter be different from Game of Thrones Season 8? For one, George R.R. Martin seems to be adding more chapters from the point of view of Arianne Martell. The Dornish princess is believed to play a larger role in the next ASOIAF volume, where she is expected to team up with the other Aegon Targaryen, who goes by the name Young Griff.

Arianne Martell has certainly proven to be one of the most interesting characters in A Song of Ice and Fire. The heiress of Sunspear was initially supposed to marry Viserys Targaryen because her father Prince Doran had hoped she would become Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. However, her fate in The Winds of Winter might bring her closer to the Iron Throne than being married to Daenerys Targaryen’s brother.

George R.R. Martin had previously shared a chapter from The Winds of Winter from Arianne Martell’s point of view. In the chapter, Arianne is sent by Doran Martell to investigate Jon Connington’s claims that the other Aegon Targaryen has survived. At the conclusion of “Arianne,” the princess wonders if Daenerys Targaryen had allowed Viserys’ murder to strengthen her claim to the Iron Throne. However, some believe that Arianne might ally herself with Young Griff in the book.

Arianne Martell might be a great part of the book series but she has yet to make an appearance in Game of Thrones. If the character’s POV chapter will be a major part of The Winds of Winter, there is a huge possibility that the novel will be completely different from the HBO show.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is expected to premiere in early 2019. The Winds of Winter release date has yet to be announced.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]