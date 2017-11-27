‘TWD’/’FearTWD’ Crossover: Morgan Jones Will Make The Switch

Ever since it was announced at New York Comic-Con earlier this year that there would be a crossover event between The Walking Dead (TWD) and Fear the Walking Dead (FearTWD), fans have been anxiously waiting to find out which character would make the switch.

Now, after a week of nervous waiting, Talking Dead has finally revealed that Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will make the crossover from TWD to Season 4 of FearTWD.

As Deadline points out, FearTWD is about to start filming in Austin, Texas, it made sense to get the crossover news out of the way now before shots from onset leaked.

The Season 3 finale of FearTWD saw several mentions of Houston, so many fans had already started to speculate that Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) would make the crossover. And, now, with the appearance of a helicopter in Episode 6 of TWD, fans further wondered if someone from FearTWD might show up since there have been many instances of helicopters being used in that show.

MORGAN: newest member of the Fear family. Come back tomorrow, Monday 11/27, at 4pm ET to watch the live stream of Lennie’s first day on set. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/gIn09wNXWu — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) November 27, 2017

So, How Will Crossover Work?

Fans who have watched TWD since it started will know that Morgan Jones has spent a lot of time out of the spotlight. He was first introduced in Season 1 of TWD when he helped Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Then, in Season 3, he made a reappearance when Rick was out looking for weapons to help defend the prison against the Governor (David Morrissey). Season 4 of TWD sees Morgan heading to Terminus, and, finally, Morgan and Rick meet up again in Season 5.

In between those times, Morgan has managed to become somewhat of a master at using a wooden staff thanks to a man he met and who trained him. Other than that, though, little is known about Morgan’s time apart from the main group.

Now, with the advent of the crossover event, fans will be able to learn more about Morgan and his time away from Rick’s group as well as being able to see the characters on FearTWD through a set of very familiar eyes.

For those who are concerned that the crossover from TWD to FearTWD will mean Morgan will be killed off in Season 8 of TWD, Variety has confirmed that Morgan will be around in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

One of the showrunners, Scott M. Gimple, also released the following statement via Talking Dead after the official reveal about the TWD/FearTWD crossover was made.

“Even though Morgan is going to be featured on Fear, he has a lot of story left on The Walking Dead. Morgan’s arch on The Walking Dead Season 8 positioned him for the story on Fear. It was also important to see Fear‘s world and characters through new yet familiar eyes.”

As yet, there is now news of when Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere in 2018. However, The Walking Dead will return to AMC with on Sunday, December 3, with Episode 7, titled “Time for After.” You can view the official synopsis for Episode 7 below.

“Negan has to enlist the help of his lieutenants in solving a huge issue facing the Sanctuary; Rick and the group continue to enact the plan.”

[Featured Image by Greg Nicotero/AMC]