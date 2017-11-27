Duggar Family Update: Jill And Derick Dillard Celebrate Baby Samuel’s Dedication

The Duggar family may be taking a break from Counting On, but Jill and Derick Dillard gave their fans a peek at four-month-old Samuel’s baby dedication. The couple posted several photos and a video clip of the happy occasion on Sunday morning.

In the photos posted on the Dillard family’s official Facebook page, Jill and Derick can be seen joining other parents who also brought their babies to be blessed at their local church in Arkansas. In one picture, the reality couple happily posed with their pastor while Derick carried baby Samuel. Also with them was their two-year-old firstborn Israel.

Derick also shared a separate picture on his Instagram account where he emphasized that the event was a dedication, not a baptism.

“It is not for his salvation, but served as a time when we publicly committed to raise him in a way pleasing to the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

Derick’s caption confused some of his Instagram followers who were not familiar with the difference between the terms. Other fans clarified that Jill and Derick, being Baptists, believe that baptism is reserved for when the child is older and is able to make his personal decision to “accept Jesus as his Savior.”

“It’s done when you’re much older and have made the decision to follow Jesus for yourself,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“[Dedication] is more about the parents going up in front of the church sharing that they will be doing all they can to raise that child up in a godly way,” wrote another.

Baby Samuel Scott Dillard was born on July 8, after a grueling 40-hour labor which ended up in another C-section for Jill Duggar. After giving birth, the 26-year-old Counting On star took a break from social media and did not immediately share photos of her newborn. Because the Duggars are known to publicly celebrate family milestones such as weddings and births, many fans feared that Jill’s and the baby’s health may be in danger, Hollywood Life reported.

Until now, Jill Duggar hasn’t spoken about her difficult labor’s rumored complications. Fortunately, everything turned out to be okay and Samuel seems to be a healthy baby boy. This month, Jill posted an adorable photo of her youngest son to celebrate his fourth month.

Happy baby! Look who’s 4 months old! #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

Meanwhile, Duggar fans may be sad to know that they may never see Derick Dillard on Counting On. TLC fired the former missionary following his recent tirades against I Am Jazz, the transgender-themed reality show also airing on the network. Because of this, it is unclear how Jill Duggar’s storyline will play on in the future episodes of her family’s reality show.

Counting On is currently off-season with TLC making no official announcement yet as to when the show will be renewed.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]