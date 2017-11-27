Cher Braless And Commando At 71: Ageless Diva Performs In Las Vegas Resort, Looks As Youthful As Ever

Cher wowed her fans after she went braless and commando while performing at a Las Vegas resort as part of her Classic Cher tour, proving that she is as ageless and youthful than ever.

The 71-year-old “Goddess of Pop” has proven yet again why she is dubbed as such after she performed for an awe-struck audience at the Monte Carlo resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 23.

According to Hollywood Life, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” songtress celebrated her fruitful years in the music industry by changing into eight jaw-dropping outfits that match the different eras that coincided with her hit songs.

But while her sparkling ensembles and eye-popping wigs and headdresses are already quite awesome, Cher also confidently flaunted her impressive body by ditching her underwear to achieve the outfits’ full effect.

In May, the “Believe” singer took the stage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas and her raunchy gown left nothing to the imagination. According to the Daily Express, the 71-year-old diva performed her most popular songs of all time while sporting raunchy and sparkling costumes that show off her “age-defying physique.”

At the time, she changed from a twinkling sheer black outfit and a white barely-there ensemble that is composed of a nude-colored bra matched with a platinum blonde wig and silver boots.

Now, after putting on a similar feat at Las Vegas’ Park Theater on Thursday, the legendary singer sparked a slurry of Twitter posts about her concert, with lots of social media users noting how youthful she remains at the ripe age of 71.

“She just turned back time! The one and only Cher, at age 71, still brings down the house in her eye popping ‘Classic Cher’ Las Vegas show,” Twitter user Mike Sington wrote in a post.

Just saw Cher in Las Vegas. She told some great stories … then reluctantly told her age. 71. Before turning to take her mark she said .. What's YOUR granny doing tonight? — AlanRLib4Life (@AlanR00FER) November 25, 2017

Aside from that, fans also noted how her talent for music seemed to have remained at its best through the years.

Others loved how the 71-year-old songstress reached out to her fans during her performances, even the very young ones, who appreciated her music despite being born into a younger generation.

Dayton is one happy girl this morning and still talking about how she sat on Cher’s stage and how Cher came up to her. What a night to remember. Like mother like daughter❤️Thank you @cher for being so kind❤️ #cher #classiccher #idol #frontrow #meetandgreet #Dayton #memories pic.twitter.com/OcwuBKnhgk — Nicole Gordon-Couto (@NicoleCouto1980) November 26, 2017

Based on another report from The Sun, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” diva remains youthful and ageless with the help of intense workout, diet, and cosmetic surgery.

“Yes, I have had a facelift, but who hasn’t? I have become the plastic surgery poster girl.”

Speaking to the outlet, Harley Street SkinClinic co-founder Dr. Aamer Khan revealed his professional opinion on how the singer was able to maintain her looks.

“The surgery Cher has had is very good. She’s had a decent facelift and maintains it with regular skin treatments like botox, laser resurfacing, and vampire facials. She has certainly had filler to maintain her high cheeks and full pout in her lips,” he explained of the diva’s rigorous cosmetic surgery regime.

“It looks like she has had a breast uplift as well, but clearly looks after her body with diet and exercise, as to stay well, it’s not just about surgery, it’s internal health too.”

Of course, Cher’s amazing age-defying physique cannot be achieved without clean-living, a lifestyle she has sworn herself to for years.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]