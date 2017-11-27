New York Teacher Turned ‘Sugar Daddy’ Seduced Student With Internship

Any 56-year-old man that proclaims himself a “sugar daddy” obviously has a difficult time relating to mature women- which is why Martin Howfield chose to target his 17-year-old student instead. Howfield, a Spanish teacher at North Queens Community High-school, used promises of money and gifts to manipulate one of his students into a sexual corner that she wasn’t sure how to get out of.

Last year, Howfield approached the female student during school- reportedly asking her “whether he could be her sugar daddy.” With a promise of a $2,000 paid internship at his law firm, Howfield was able to convince the young girl to commit to a series of various sex acts. He took advantage of his position and pushed the student for more contact. North Queens Community School is supposed to give students in danger of failing the opportunity to turn their academic career around. Instead, it proved to be a hunting ground for the worst kind of predator.

Howfield, who’s also an attorney, understood exactly what he was doing- and escalated the “relationship” to levels that obviously made his victim increasingly uncomfortable. She stated that Howfield initially asked “what she’d be willing to do for the money,” when he offered to pay her $300 a month. It was at this point that the student reportedly offered to have sex with him, but Howfield wasn’t footing the bill for this “paid internship”- the taxpayers were. The city Department of Education had agreed to pay for a “learning to work” program that offered students the opportunity to learn something about their potential future vocations. Instead of learning about the law, this student was learning about how easily some people will disregard it.

The investigation uncovered evidence that the student had initially sent nude photos, and later met with Howfield for a shopping trip. He allegedly bought her two pairs of very expensive Jordan shoes and some underwear from Victoria’s Secret. After they’d finished shopping, Howfield took the student back to his car and the two engaged in a sexual encounter including oral sex and intercourse.

According to the New York Post, “The student’s mother told a detective that her daughter texted she went to the mall with her ‘sugar daddy, Marty,’ who gave her money. The girl also told her mom that Marty’ was her teacher, and that she took part in a work-study program at his law firm.”

Investigators quickly pointed out that the girl never exactly worked at the law firm. According to reports from Fox News Howfield then tried to convince the girl to ask another student to engage in these types of behaviors as well. The accusations only get worse from there- including everything from claims of child pornography to offers by Howfield to “ejaculate on her baby’s face.”

Howfield reportedly quite his $80,000 +/ a year job after these reports started to surface. The investigation is still ongoing.

[Featured Image by Eo Naya/Shutterstock]