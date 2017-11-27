‘Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition’ Is Now Part Of EA Access

Mass Effect: Andromeda saw deep discounts at retailers on Black Friday weekend, with some stores like Walmart and Best Buy asking only $12 to $15 USD for a physical copy of the game. For those still holding out for a deal to check out the latest game in the series, the Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition is now part of the EA Access and Origin Access game library on Xbox One and PC, respectively. Although the base game has been accessible on the services for a while now, the Deluxe Edition content adds several perks and extras to the sci-fi gaming experience.

Specifically, the Deluxe Edition content includes two Pathfinder casual outfits, Scavenger Armor, Deep Space Explorer Armor, and the Pathfinder Elite Weapon Set. It also comes with a pet Pyjak and skins for the Nomad all-terrain vehicle. On the multiplayer side of things, the Deluxe Edition gives players a Multiplayer Deluxe Launch Pack as well as a Multiplayer Booster Pack.

EA Access is a video game subscription service that gives gamers with an Xbox One the option to play all of the publisher’s designated titles for an unlimited amount of time each month in exchange for a $4.99 USD monthly fee (or $29.99 USD yearly fee). Access to the game library continues as long as the membership remains paid up, and members have the option to purchase any desired titles at a discount. Membership perks also include being able to play games prior to their release, and timed trials to give new games a spin before buying them. Origin Access is the similar sister service on PC.

Time to grab your new gear and explore Andromeda in style. Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition is now available on EA Access. https://t.co/FUEG2d9LwQ pic.twitter.com/zL7VPQjdaR — EA Access (@EAAccess) November 21, 2017

The Mass Effect series made its debut 10 years ago, and the developer has been celebrating the milestone with their fans through several giveaways and promotions this month.

Mass Effect: Andromeda earned mixed reviews upon its release this past March. Since then, Bioware has concluded their post-launch content updates for the single-player campaign. Earlier this year, they announced that they would no longer provide additional patches for the campaign, leaving fans without any further updates to the storyline through the game. Instead, a book titled Mass Effect: Annihilation is expected to provide the next chapter in the Mass Effect saga next year. The novel has a release date of June 25, 2018 in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. Australian readers can look forward to the book’s release on August 25, 2018.

[Featured Image by EA/Bioware]