NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Vucevic To Cleveland Cavaliers As Orlando Magic Seeks More Rim Protection

Latest NBA trade rumors have mentioned a potential Nikola Vucevic trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Orlando Magic are said to be looking to improve their rim protection this season. The Cavs are also rumored to be exploring potential trades to bolster their thin frontcourt, and Vucevic is listed as one of the top three available big men in the coming trading period.

Give Me Sport’s Adam Spencer listed three “big-name” centers that the Cavaliers could target in midseason. Vucevic is one of them together with Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and Chicago Bulls’ Robin Lopez. The report noted that Cavs superstar LeBron James could need “some help” as the team is currently experiencing a lot of injury woes.

With the current injuries of Isaiah Thomas (hip), Iman Shumpert (knee), and Tristan Thompson (left calf), plus the controversial absence of Derrick Rose, who is also nursing an ankle injury, Spencer said that Cleveland would be “wise not to wait too long if there is a great trade” available. A potential DeAndre Jordan trade has been the buzz lately, but the option to trade for Vucevic is also starting to gain traction.

Vucevic, who just turned 27 last month, is playing well for the 8-12 Magic so far this season. The Montenegrin has appeared in all 20 of Orlando’s games, averaging 16.6 points, a team-best 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 29.4 minutes per game.

There is no question that Vucevic is a valued player for the Magic, which makes him a valuable trade asset as well.

SB Nation’s Orlando Pinstriped Post suggested that the team should trade Vucevic for a rim protector. Orlando currently ranks No. 28 in the NBA when it comes to opponents points per game with 110.5. The blog said that the “biggest reason” for the Magic to trade Vucevic is his “poor defense.” Here is more from the blog.

“The general ineptitude he displays at this end of the court means that it’s always going to be hard for him to be a net positive to the team. The opposition consistently targets him in high pick and roll sets because of his difficulty switching and containing the ball handler, while his rim protection numbers have never been anything to get excited about. As it stands, his block percentage of 2.3 percent this year places him well outside the top 100 in the league in terms of deterrence, and Magic fans would be well aware of how often he fails to meaningfully contend shots in the paint.”

Vucevic has been with the Magic since his sophomore season in 2012-2013. He has been a consistent double-digit scorer in the past five seasons and is considered as one of the team’s most reliable big men.

