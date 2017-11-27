Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Modern Family’ Thanksgiving With Rumored Fiance Brad Falchuk And Ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is flaunting how her decision to “consciously uncouple” with ex Chris Martin is working with an Instagram photo showing the Coldplay frontman and her boyfriend Brad Falchuk on Thanksgiving weekend amid speculations of her engagement.

The 45-year-old Iron Man star appears to be indirectly fueling speculations about her engagement with her film writer beau after she shared an image that confirmed how she had Thanksgiving brunch with him and her musician ex, Us Weekly reported.

In the image she posted on November 26 captioned with “Sunday brunch #modernfamily,” Gwyneth Paltrow captured Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk sitting beside each other, grinning widely.

According to the outlet, the photo proves that the Oscar winner is getting love from both her current boyfriend and her former husband of 10 years. This is in spite of the mockery she received from her break up announcement with Martin to “consciously uncouple” in 2015.

Based on a report of their split from E! News, the Shakespeare In Love actress announced her divorce with the Coldplay singer in 2015 through a piece on her website Goop with a sub-title “Conscious Uncoupling.”

“The idea of being married to one person for life, especially without some level of awareness of our unresolved emotional needs, is too much pressure for anyone,” the 45-year-old actress wrote.

“The people didn’t change, but the expectation did. It’s odd that most of us assume that everything in a relationship will stay the same based on a single promise made during a wedding ceremony and that somehow, no further work is required for the marriage to remain intact.”

Based on the article, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’ split is aimed to avoid yielding “bad guys” in the process. Instead, the process would only leave the former couple as “just two people, each playing teacher and student respectively.”

At the time, she also made a statement with Marie Claire magazine about her relationship post-split with the Coldplay frontman, declaring that she is happy with what they have.

“I feel like it’s, in a way, the relationship we were meant to have.”

Four months later, the rumor mill on her dating life started churning once again after she hit it off with Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk. They have since confirmed that they are in a relationship one year after speculations emerged.

Interestingly, she recently sparked engagement rumors with her current beau after she was spotted wearing a massive gold ring that she reportedly had for “a long time,” based on a report from the Inquisitr.

Could it be possible that her Thanksgiving post featuring the men in her past and present is a clue that she would be building a “modern family” soon?

With the Instagram post and engagement speculations and other clues pointing towards that probability, it is possible. However, it is best to take this with a grain of salt until the parties involved make an official announcement.

