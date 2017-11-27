Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Shopping For Home After Reunion, Romance Getting Serious

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez aren’t wasting time when it comes to their rekindled romance, it has been alleged.

The pop star and his girlfriend are looking to purchase a brand new home in Calabasas, California, where they hope to spend the next couple of years as they continue working on their relationship together.

Just one month after having reconciled, following Selena’s split from The Weeknd, Justin Bieber has reportedly told his on-again, off-again lover, that he’s committed to doing everything he can to make sure they don’t end up breaking up again.

Justin absolutely cherishes and adores Selena, The Zimbabwe Mail reports. He would have never made the effort in trying to win her back if he didn’t share deep feelings for her, and for Gomez, she tends to feel the exact same way.

Moving in and sharing a house together is a big step for the couple but they both know that it’s the best thing for them.

So many years have passed since they were last said to have been dating, and Justin Bieber has made it perfectly clear that he has matured and sees things in a different light — he’s no longer a teenager and wants to show Selena just how much she’s changed.

In recent weeks, sources say that Justin and Selena have been inseparable, from having attended church together, to biking through the streets of Los Angeles and even catching a movie together in the Valley.

With Selena having time off from her career to continue her recovery process from her kidney surgery and knowing that Justin Bieber is currently said to be taking his own hiatus from the industry, the twosome has all the time in the world to simply enjoy being in the company of one another.

The 23-year-old is exclusively looking for houses in Calabasas; the couple has reportedly shared some good memories there in the past and it’s also known to be a place where Justin Bieber can escape the paparazzi and focus on being nothing more than a doting boyfriend to his woman.

With that being said, neither Selena nor Justin Bieber has yet confirmed or denied the supposed fact that they are dating again.

