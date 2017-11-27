Brad Pitt: No Plans For Angelina Jolie Reconciliation Amidst Dating Reports — Who’s His Girlfriend?

Brad Pitt has swiftly moved on with his life after reports had previously claimed the actor was hoping to have reconciled with estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

The actress, who filed for divorce from the Hollywood star back in September 2016, made endless headlines for having insinuated at the time that Brad Pitt had a severe alcohol problem and anger management issues on top of that.

An incident on a private jet that would allegedly lead to a scuffle with their son, Maddox, and his dad left Angelina so outraged, she saw no other option but to file for divorce papers and consequently evacuate the home she shared with Pitt.

It was unavoidable to hear about Brad’s drinking habits, which he admired to in an interview with GQ, earlier this year, but now that he’s said to be sober and beginning to kick off a fresh new life, the actor is making some drastic changes.

Brad Pitt is already said to have closed the chapter of his life with Angelina, though they will still be co-parenting their six children together.

It’s being claimed by Life & Style that Brad is hoping to start dating again, having already shown interest in actresses from Ella Purnell and Charlotte Casiraghi.

Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [???? @ryanmcginleystudios] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Sources say that these are just some names that have been mentioned in alleged discussions people have had with the Hollywood hunk, whose made it very clear that he hopes to fall in love and be in a relationship again.

Now that it’s been well over a year since splitting from Jolie, Brad Pitt feels enough time has gone by for him to clean up his act, adjust to a sober lifestyle and focus on making new memories with his new girlfriend.

@GQStyle #regram: Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [???? @ryanmcginleystudios] ???????????? A post shared by GQ (@gq) on May 2, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Insiders stress that Brad Pitt does not have a significant other as of yet. He’s still very much focused on being a doting father to his kids, but it goes without saying that if the right woman comes his way, he wouldn’t waste the opportunity in seeing where it takes them.

News of Brad Pitt moving on from his failed marriage to Jolie comes just weeks after Angelina was also reportedly planning on making the dating scene a habit of her own, having allegedly said that she would love to be in the company of a man again.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]