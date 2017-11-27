President Donald Trump’s third wife and current first lady, Melania Trump, has remained a topic of discussion ever since the former business mogul announced that he would be running for the office. Melania Trump is now under the radar because of a recent interview published in a magazine that suggests that the Slovenian-born former model was not prepared for the role of the first lady.

The first lady is not just the wife of the sitting president, but her actions inspire millions of Americans. As the current first lady, Melania — just like her husband — has always inspired millions to achieve the impossible. The Slovenian-born Melania has remained under controversy, but every time she has come out of it a winner and achieved her goal. However, it looks like being first lady was reportedly never on her to-do list.

Sarah Ellison, a longtime friend of Melania Trump, told Vanity Fair on Sunday that this role of first lady is not something that the former model ever wanted. Ellison allegedly stated that in her opinion, Melania never thought that she would ever live in the White House.

“This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win. She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen,” said Sarah Ellison.

That being said, Melania Trump knew that if Donald Trump ran for the office, he would definitely win the election as “She knew it was in his blood,” adds Roger Stone, a veteran Republican.

Roger Stone added that Donald Trump always wanted to run for the office and it was his wife Melania, who actually pushed him to achieve his dreams. That being said, she was never too crazy to become first lady.

“He [Donald Trump] always wanted to run. She is the one who pushed him to run just by saying run or do not run. I don’t think she was ever too crazy about it.”

First Lady Melania Trump visits China | November 10, 2017 A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Apparently, this is not for the first time that reports have surfaced depicting the life of Melania Trump as the first lady. Prior to this, she herself revealed that there are times when she does not agree with her husband. In one of her earlier interviews with Harper’s Bazaar, Melania Trump revealed that there are times when she provides her insight to President Donald Trump on certain issues, and there are times when he does not go along with them.

“Do I agree with him all the time? No. I think it is good for a healthy relationship. I am not a ‘yes’ person. No matter who you are married to, you still need to lead your life.”

The recent claims published in Vanity Fair have not been confirmed by Melania Trump or her White House representatives.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images]