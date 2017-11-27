Melania Trump Held Her Sunglasses In Her Hand Instead Of Wearing Them At Night Upon White House Return [Photo]

First Lady Melania Trump must have had enough of backlash from social media users about Melania wearing sunglasses so often and even wearing sunglasses at night. When Melania and President Donald Trump returned to the White House with their son Barron Trump on Sunday, November 26, Melania held her sunglasses in her hand, as can be seen in the attached photo and video of their arrival.

Melania clutched the sunglasses in her hand as she stepped off of Air Force One with President Trump and Barron at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and held onto them as they boarded Marine One. Melania wore fitted black pants, black boots with high heels and a blue turtleneck sweater after her Thanksgiving vacation at Mar-a-Lago ended.

On social media, fashion hounds are already wondering aloud why the hem of Melania’s sweater was hiked up slightly – unclear if it represented a fashion statement or an accidental occurrence. Melania continued to clutch her sunglasses in her hand as she walked with President Trump and Barron across the South Lawn of the White House.

Meanwhile, Melania returned to the D.C. area to controversy, with Ivana Trump once again speaking out about Melania and wondering why the first lady would have a problem with Ivana calling herself “Trump’s first lady,” as in his first wife. As reported by the Inquisitr, Ivana claimed that she didn’t know why Melania would resent her for at one time being married to Trump and bearing three of his children.

Melania also has to deal with a recent resurgence of questions from people using Google to ask if Melania is pregnant. Based on the differing fashions that Melania may sport at certain times, tightly-fitted clothing has caused folks to turn to the search engine giant to ask if Barron can expect a younger brother or sister anytime soon.

With Melania making small changes, such as carrying her sunglasses instead of wearing them at night, it appears that Melania might be listening to some of the fashion feedback that she is receiving from social media users and taking heed to those adaptations she chooses to make.

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]