‘The Bachelorette’ Desiree Hartsock Wishes More Couples From The Franchise Came To Her For Advice

The Bachelorette alum Desiree Hartsock hoped that more couples from Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise would have made an effort to reach out to her for advice. Being one of the few Bachelorettes who made it to the aisle, Desiree felt that she could’ve given them tips on how to keep a healthy relationship once their time on the show is up.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Desiree Hartsock revealed that very few couples came to her for advice after the show.

“I wish they would. I’ve been through the ringer. I came up with my soulmate. I think more people should ask. I think I should have asked more of the leads before going. I wish more people would reach out because it is a different situation. It’s not like you just met in a coffee shop. There is a lot of social pressure,” she explained.

Desiree married Chris Siegfried in 2015 after they got engaged in The Bachelorette Season 9. The couple exchanged I do’s in a romantic Christian Ceremony in Palos Verdes, California, which was attended by 130 guests. Last month, the couple welcomed their first child, Asher Wrigley Siegfried.

As for her advice to new Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.? Desiree wants him to ask as many questions as he can. She explained that the reason why Bachelorettes usually end up with the right guy is that they’re not afraid to ask more serious questions. She pointed out that the male leads tend to veer away from serious topics often forgetting that they are on the show to in the hopes of meeting their future spouse. When you’re on the show, Desiree pointed out that it’s important to get your priorities right from the beginning.

“I think with [the] show and in life, it can be very hard to decipher between love and lust. A lot of times, lust is disguised as love, so many times we make the mistake of going that route. I see it all the time on the show,” she added.

Back in September, ABC confirmed that Arie Luyendyk Jr. is going to be the next Bachelor. Arie was from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012. The announcement came as a surprise especially for fans rooting for Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert. Fans were almost sure that the new Bachelor will come from Rachel Lindsay’s season.

When she sat down with Entertainment Tonight, Rachel admitted that she also had no idea who Arie is. Nevertheless, after seeing a few clips of new Bachelor, she was convinced that Arie has his heart in the right place. She added that he looks like the type of guy who’s ready to meet someone and that’s what’s important. Her fiancé, Bryan Abasolo, also agreed that ABC made the right decision in choosing Arie.

“I actually watched Arie’s season with Emily. And he seemed to be a very funny, charismatic guy, so I thought he was a good choice as well,” he said.

