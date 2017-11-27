‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa’s Confession Revealed – Stole Newman Gun For Crystal To Kill Zack!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) will face some tough questions during the week of November 27. Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) will explain to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) that the gun used to kill Zack (Ryan Ashton) belonged to a Newman family member. Just before Paul filled Nikki in about the firearm, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) told the police chief that he knew nothing about the gun.

According to Soap Central, Paul will believe that Victor put Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) up to killing Zack. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack had become a thorn in Victor’s side so he could have ordered Crystal to eliminate Zack. However, the Y&R spoilers suggest that Victor will be innocent of the crime. It’s more likely that Crystal had enough of his abuse and took matters into her own hands.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when Paul tells Nikki about the gun that belonged to a Newman family member, she suspects Tessa might have stolen her gun and gave to her sister to kill Zack. Nikki will inform Tessa that she wants to have a talk with her about the weapon.

Young and the Restless spoilers point out that Tessa lived at the ranch for several months so she knows her way around the property. So, she could have seen where Nikki and Victor kept their guns. It’s possible when she helped her sister escape after exposing Zack at the Newman party; she could have handed her a gun to protect herself, just in case Zack came after her.

Nikki will not be happy about the drama, and she will not like her name being dragged by the police. She will point out to Tessa that she is making a dangerous situation much worse. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she thinks Tessa should tell her everything she knows about Crystal and where she could be hiding out.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa will reveal that she never meant for Crystal to get into trouble and murder Zack. She only wanted her to have something to defend herself because Crystal was scared that he was planning on murdering her.

Will Nikki believe that Crystal was in danger? After Tessa’s chat with Nikki, she will run to Mariah(Camryn Grimes) for support. She will insist that Nikki thinks she helped Crystal plan Zack’s murder.

