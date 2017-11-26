Fans Ask Khloe Kardashian Why Her Face Looks Different In Her Newest Picture

Khloe Kardashian has been keeping her fans buzzing with the question of whether or not she is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. However, recently, fans were asking the reality TV star and make-up mogul if she had work done on her face. Several others denied this claim, stating that the famous Kardashian sister had likely altered her appearance via Photoshop.

This isn’t the first time Khloe Kardashian has faced questions about her changing appearance. She has candidly stated that she has had work done previously, and even at one time had fillers, which she ended up not liking.

Fans first noticed a change to Khloe’s face a couple of months ago, when she posted a photo for her line of clothing, Good American. Several stated that she looked unrecognizable in the photo, saying that her nose had gotten thinner.

The most recent photo Khloe Kardashian posted on Instagram also had fans pointing out that the reality TV star’s nose has shrunk in size, some also noting that she may have had work done, others stating that she had used Photoshop to make her nose appear to be even more thinned out than usual.

According to Hollywood Life, it is most likely that Khloe Kardashian used a face editing app to make her nose appear thinner than usual, though they have not confirmed this with Khloe herself.

????This picture reminds me that I need a tan ASAP ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, an NBA player. Although she has yet to confirm or deny the rumor, it has been reported that she is expecting a baby boy in the new year.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, has confirmed that she is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Kanye West, in the new year. Kim’s daughter will be born via surrogacy, as she struggled with life-threatening complications during her pregnancies with her children Saint and North.

It has also been rumored that Khloe’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Like Khloe, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not confirmed nor denied that she is expecting.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good American]