Javi Marroquin Shares Photos Of Briana DeJesus On Instagram: Did They Spend Thanksgiving Together?

Last month, Javi Marroquin spilled the beans that he and fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus were dating one another. After insistence that the pair were just friends, they went public with their relationship in a Teen Mom franchise first: crossing two storylines together in a romantic way.

Previously, cast members of the show have kept their relationships they have formed with other cast members strictly as friendships, however, the pair broke the mold. Rumors have swirled that Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, has been very upset about the pair’s relationship and has been not so welcoming to Briana DeJesus.

Javi Marroquin has spent a lot of time with Briana recently, starting with bringing his children to Disney World with her children. The pair had an “awesome day out,” and then put on social media that Javi was back at Briana’s apartment in Orlando.

Since then, Javi’s Instagram has been full of photos from visits to see Briana DeJesus in her Florida home, hanging out at several events and even attending his son, Lincoln’s, fourth birthday party.

Javi Marroquin isn’t known to take things slow, as one of the complaints Kailyn Lowry had when she ended their marriage was that he was very clingy and wanted to be talking to her all of the time.

Javi and Briana have recently posted photos to their social media, indicating that they spent time together over the holiday weekend, meaning they could have actually spent Thanksgiving together.

Snapchat me dat…….if it’s cool ???????? A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

No plans are the best plans. Had a good time with you #makingmemories A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:35am PST

The pair’s social media does not indicate where each of them spent the holiday, but it does seem to indicate that it is possible they were together over Thanksgiving.

Kailyn Lowry’s social media showed that she had Javi’s son, Lincoln, over the Thanksgiving break, as he was pictured with several of his cousins on her Instagram. It is unclear if the cousins are from Javi’s side or her ex-boyfriend, Jo’s, side, as he is the father to her eldest son, Isaac, also pictured. Kailyn does not have much of a relationship with her siblings, so it is unlikely that they are from her family.

As of now, Kail, Javi, nor Briana have mentioned anything about the holiday, though Javi and Briana certainly look very cozy together.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WEtv]