What Does Joseph Duggar Do For A Living?

While some fans and critics of Counting On and the Duggar family in general, believe that all of the family members appear on the show as their only jobs, this is apparently not the case at all. Joseph Duggar, who recently married Kendra Caldwell Duggar, actually has a job apart from appearing as one of the many children of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar on Counting On.

Although Joseph Duggar attended Crown College in Knoxville, Tennessee, for a one-year course on Bible study, it appears the Counting On star decided to pursue other avenues for his bread and butter. The reality TV star already has two brother-in-laws that work in ministry, so perhaps he decided that he would rather do something a little more practical.

Joseph Duggar is evidently working for the family business, which is flipping houses and is in its fifth generation, as the Duggar family has detailed on their blog. He is also looking to get his CDL and real estate license in the near future so that he can maximize his income with other opportunities.

Although Joseph did attend Crown College, it may be possible that he will pursue a career in the ministry at a later date.

We are so excited to share Joe and Kendra's wedding album!! Click the link in the bio to see them! ???????????????? A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Joseph Duggar recently tied the knot, and fans are waiting to see when Kendra, his wife, will announce her pregnancy. As is the tradition with most Duggars, they often let the world know they are expecting just three months after their day at the altar, as it is well known that Joseph’s mother, Michelle, is not keen on birth control.

The reality TV star starred in a season finale special of Counting On in which he and Kendra Caldwell walked down the aisle in front of the camera crew as well as over a thousand of their closest friends and family members.

Rumors have swirled that Kendra is expecting already, as a photo was released of Joseph Duggar, Kendra and her family that hid Kendra’s body behind another family member. For many Duggar fans, this was confirmation that the young bride is already expecting her first baby with Joseph Duggar.

[Featured Image by The Duggar Family/Instagram]