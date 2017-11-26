‘RHOC’ Alum Phaedra Parks Signs With Wilhelmina Agency: ‘I’m Not Perfect But I Have No Problem Getting Naked’

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Phaedra Parks has just signed with Wilhelmina Agency. The 44-year-old lawyer and mortician is now part of the New York-based model and talent agency with big clients such as Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, and mostly recently Niall Horan.

Standing at 5-foot-1, Phaedra Parks might not be your average model, but the former reality star explained that when the opportunity was presented to her, she did not think twice about representing an under-served market.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Phaedra shared that she’s proud to be the face of “yes you can.” As an advocate of women empowerment, Phaedra believes that now is the time to celebrate diversity and acknowledge that beauty comes in all shapes and forms.

“I’m a small town girl who has followed her dreams. Yes, you can be a mom, yes, you can be a lawyer and yes, you can be a model. When the opportunity presented itself some people asked me ‘Why?’ and I said ‘Why not?’ A supermodel started this company and she wanted to give power back to the women and I think I stand for the same things. I have the opportunity to show people that beauty can come in every size, shade, color and age,” she said.

In July, Phaedra and husband Apollo Nida were finally able to reach a divorce settlement after three years of going back and forth. When asked if the recent events served as a motivation to get her revenge body, the RHOC alum admitted that the stress of it all might have played a role, but after all is said and done, Phaedra revealed that she’s now just now happier than ever.

Just like her model inspiration, Nicki Minaj, Phaedra shared that she’s not afraid to show a little bit of skin. The mom-of-two pointed out that she has never been one to shy away from nudity. When she was still on Real Housewives of Orange County, fans saw Phaedra bare it all, perfectly confident in her own skin.

“I love nudity! I’ve brought a lot of exotic entertainers on the show, so I love my body and I’ve got curves. I’m a mother of two children, so I’m not perfect, but I have no problem getting naked,” she said.

Asked about her dream campaign, Phaedra shared that she would love to be the face of a skin care brand. While she loves putting on makeup, the former reality star is proud of her beautiful skin and is not afraid to go bare faced. Because of social media, a lot of girls started to think that they need a lot of makeup to be beautiful – something that Phaedra wanted to challenge.

“Those are not the faces of what real women look like,” she said.

