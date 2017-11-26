Kaia Gerber Disses Mom Cindy Crawford Over New Photos: ‘I Just Don’t See The Resemblance’

Like many celebrity moms, Cindy Crawford doesn’t hesitate to share photos of herself with her daughter. Kaia Gerber, an aspiring model herself, has a unique look all her own and there’s no denying that Cindy is proud of her, but is Ms. Crawford pushing the envelope in suggesting Kaia looks very much like a younger version of herself? Many in the media agree that Gerber and Crawford could be twins, but even that isn’t enough to convince Ms. Gerber of the resemblance.

Cindy Crawford Compares Yearbook Photos

Ms. Crawford found a new way to compare herself to daughter Kaia Gerber on Tuesday, when the younger model’s class photos were distributed, reported Entertainment Tonight via Yahoo Entertainment. Digging up her own high school yearbook photo, Cindy shared a side by side comparison of the two pictures to draw attention to the similar looks of mother and daughter.

“School pics, now and then,” Ms. Crawford captioned the picture, which she posted to Instagram.

School pics, now and then. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Crawford seemed to be feeling nostalgic for her early modeling days. The celebrity also posted a video from her first Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which the model had promoted while also hosting House of Style on MTV. The promo clip features Crawford riding a horse, as she speaks about the then-upcoming Victoria’s Secret runway show.

“You might want to turn on the cold shower, boys,” Cindy teases in the video.

Kaia Gerber Doesn’t Think She Looks Like Mom

While Cindy takes every opportunity to gush over her daughter and to suggest the strong likeness mother and daughter share, E! News reveals that Kaia resists the idea of a resemblance. While many people besides Crawford point to a strong likeness between Cindy and 16-year-old Gerber, Kaia denied the connection in a recent Instagram post of her own.

The picture Gerber shared with her own followers was one of herself being snuggled by her mom. Both women wore their hair down in a similar style for the picture, which has Kaia looking at the camera with Crawford peering over her daughter’s shoulder.

“I just don’t see the resemblance,” Kaia captioned the image.

i just don’t see the resemblance A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Nov 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Was the 16-year-old model joking, as some fans suspect, or was she serious? That seems to be left up to her followers to debate. Ms. Gerber didn’t add any emojis to indicate her caption was made in jest. A look at the comments on this post suggests that the matter of a resemblance is up to personal opinion, but, as Kaia’s early successes in modeling suggest, her own style and beauty is making her a highly sought after talent in her own right.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]