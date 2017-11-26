Ava Phillippe Picture: Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Appears At Debutante Ball, Is Spitting Image Of Her Mom

Ava Phillippe just made her big debut, and the teenage daughter of actress Reese Witherspoon is suddenly the talk of the internet.

The 18-year-old made an appearance at the 25th annual Le Bal des Debutantes, a high society event in Paris. As the New York Post noted, Ava appeared alongside her mother and posed for photos at the event held at the swanky event held at The Peninsula Paris.

A picture of Ava Phillippe was shared on Instagram by Bruno Astuto, the editor-in-chief of Ela – Jornal O Globo. It went viral almost immediately, gaining close to 150,000 views in just a few hours and building up quite a bit of buzz around the daughter of Hollywood royalty.

The picture also earned Ava Phillippe some attention from media outlets, which noted the striking similarity between the teenager and mom Reese Witherspoon.

“To mark the occasion, Ava wore a stunning gold Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that covered her shoulders and arms,” the New York Post noted. “She wore her blond hair down and kept her makeup simple.”

Ava Phillippe is the daughter of Reese and actor Ryan Phillippe, Reese’s oldest daughter and one of two children she shared with Ryan Phillippe.

Ava attended the debutante ball with her mother and stepfather Jim Toth, and was escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, a member of the royal family from India’s Jaipur state.

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about getting married at such a young age, saying that she wouldn’t give up her family for anything but would have spent more time on herself first.

“I don’t know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself [first],” Witherspoon said in an interview on ITV’s Lorraine show (via Us Weekly).

This is not the first time that Ava Phillippe has joined mom Reese Witherspoon at an upscale event. The teenager has become a frequent red carpet date for her mom, showing up at a number of Hollywood events.

The mother-daughter duo of Ava Phillippe and @RWitherspoon is always awards ready https://t.co/EJUqpxKkX3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 2, 2017

Earlier this month, the two appeared together at the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards. At the event, Reese Witherspoon spoke about the problem of sexual assault in Hollywood and the need to have more women in leadership positions.

“I think we have to turn a critical eye about female leadership in Hollywood and whether that’s encouraged or even allowed because you can’t have accountability or awareness of different perspectives if women are not at the decision-making table,” she said (via People magazine).

It’s not clear if Ava Phillippe is angling to make a jump into show business herself, but the teenager has already built up considerable buzz with her viral photos and has a growing following on social media.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE]