This Black Friday 2017 achieved a new mark. Retailers in the U.S racked up $7.9 billion in online sales between Black Friday and Thanksgiving, which increased 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

This upward trend in record-breaking sales was possible with shoppers utilizing mobile devices. In addition, U.S. retailers harnessed the day after Thanksgiving by driving great deals online and offering unique door busters for shoppers, according to Reuters.

“In the run-up to the holiday weekend, traditional retailers invested heavily in improving their websites and bulking up delivery options, preempting a decline in visits to brick-mortar stores. Several chains tightened store inventories as well, to ward off any post-holiday liquidation that would weigh on profits.”

Will Cyber Monday have a record-setting day for online sales as well?. The American software company, Adobe Systems, confirmed online transactions are expected to be $6.6 billion. If this prediction holds true, it would make it the largest U.S online shopping day ever.

So, what were some of the biggest giveaways on Black Friday? Discounted products included a large selection of TVs, toys, gaming consoles (Play Station 4), laptops, and others, corroborated by retail analysts and consultants.

Not surprisingly, a large number of online purchases were completed on mobile devices. That number went up by 29 percent compared to a year ago, as stated by Criteo, a commerce marketing firm.

Final numbers for Black Friday are in: $5.03B in online sales in the U.S., mobile nearly $2B of that https://t.co/G2wiP3RzGv by @ingridlunden — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 25, 2017

Unlike previous Black Friday sales events, reporters from Reuters along with industry analysts noted a drop in visits to brick-and-mortar stores. Moreover, the National Retail Federation said on Friday that favorable weather conditions helped shoppers make their way safely to the stores.

More Winning! Black Friday, Thanksgiving Day Online Sales Hit New Records https://t.co/Beoj9L5cY8 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 26, 2017

This holiday shopping season will be defined by the mobile space. As reported by TechCrunch, the two mobile platforms to dominate this year for shopping were Android and iOS. Apple’s mobile OS surpassed Google’s Android in higher average order value.

“iOS average order value continues to be higher than Android order value, and is also growing more: respectively it’s $127 (up 5.1 percent on 2016) and $112 for Android (up 1.5 percent)…”

For people who dared not to brave into the mayhem, there are still deals available online for Cyber Monday. BestBlackFriday dot com has compiled a comprehensive list of ads of where to buy additional deals.

It will be interesting to tally up the total number of sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Will it set a new record? Shoppers in the U.S will ultimately determine the outcome.

[Featured Image by John Dory/Shutterstock]