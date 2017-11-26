Disney, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato Being Sued By Singer Who Claims They Stole ‘Let It Go’ From Him

Four full years have passed since the new animated classic Disney’s Frozen hit theaters, but some people simply aren’t going to let it go. Anyone and everyone has seen the movie or heard the music from the hit film, but there is one international singer who believes that Disney may have stolen from him for the big song “Let It Go.” With that, Jaime Ciero is seeking royalties with a lawsuit he has filed against Disney, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, and anyone associated with the song

Frozen earned more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office upon its release in late November of 2013, and even more money was brought in by the soundtrack. “Let It Go” was performed by Idina Menzel in the film and the single was recorded by Demi Lovato, and they’re included in the lawsuit from Ciero.

According to TMZ, Ciero is going after everyone who is even somewhat connected to the song and he wants money from it.

Jaime Ciero is quite famous on the international music scene and he recorded a song titled “Volar” back in 2008. It was played around the world and he states it was a “huge international success” for him and that it hit high spots on many music charts, but Disney has stolen it from him.

While there have been many instances in which someone has claimed copyright of trademark infringement against Disney, many of the cases don’t have a lot of merit. Ciero actually may have a case if he can prove that Disney’s “Let It Go” actually stole from his song “Volar.”

Ciero states in the lawsuit that “Let It Go” includes very similar structures, note combination, lyrics, melodies, production, textures, themes, and hooks to “Volar” aka “Fly.”

Even though Ciero’s song is entirely in Spanish, it isn’t hard to hear some similarities between it and “Let It Go” when listening to them. It’s possible that the international singing sensation may end up having a case against Disney that could go somewhere.

Listen for yourself to both. Here is Idina Menzel as Elsa singing “Let It Go” in Disney’s Frozen.

Here is Jaime Ciero singing “Volar,” and you can hear how close the two songs are, at least in their musical composition.

This isn’t the first time that someone has filed a lawsuit against Disney claiming that their intellectual property was used without their consent. In the case of Jaime Ciero, he believes that “Let It Go” is mostly stolen from his song and he wants profits from the movie, music sales, marketing, and more from Frozen. This could lead to quite an interesting battle for Disney, but will Ciero be able to fight it out for the long run?

