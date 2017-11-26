Prince Harry And Megan Markle’s Engagement Announcement Coming As Theresa May Clears Her Schedule

Prince Harry and Megan Markle may not have much longer to keep their engagement a secret.

There have been a flurry of reports this weekend that the two were secretly engaged and waiting for the right moment to announce it to the public. Though there was already a failed prediction that the announcement was coming last Friday, there are new indications that Tuesday will be the day the news becomes public.

As the Daily Star reported, the 33-year-old royal and his 36-year-old actress girlfriend have already announced to Palace staff that they are engaged and are putting plans in place to make the public announcement. That could be just a little more than a day away, the report indicated.

There could be other signs that Tuesday will be the day. Radar Online reported that Prime Minister Theresa May has cleared her public schedule for Tuesday, as she has reportedly been informed that the announcement will take place on that day.

There also seems to be a historic precedent for that day being picked. As Radar Online added, both Prince Charles and Prince William announced their engagements on a Tuesday.

Though there were reports a few months ago that Queen Elizabeth II was hesitant about Prince Harry marrying an American woman — especially one who had been married before — the newest reports indicate that she gave Harry her blessing on his engagement. The two have been dating for more than a year, and the engagement rumors have been building for several months now.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement rumours at fever pitch https://t.co/NHgcSqLrOR — Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 26, 2017